Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 29, Atlantic Shores Christian 22
Brunswick 52, Southampton 34
Brunswick Academy 52, Southampton Academy 34
C.D. Hylton 61, Freedom-Woodbridge 20
Catholic 77, Peninsula Catholic 7
Chatham Hall 55, Va. Episcopal 44
Chilhowie 58, Northwood 15
Colonial Beach 43, Northumberland 24
Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 32
Colonial Heights 61, Matoaca 42
Deep Creek 43, Western Branch 34
Eastern View 43, Caroline 26
George Wythe 65, Grayson County 50
Grove Avenue Baptist 50, Carmel 22
Hampton 93, Phoebus 20
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 45, New Covenant 32
Hayfield 60, Annandale 23
Hickory 52, Bayside 25
Hopewell 61, Prince George 47
Independence 56, Unity Reed 7
James Madison 42, South Lakes 22
James River-Midlothian 54, Clover Hill 45
Jenkins, Ky. 33, Hurley 20
Kellam 52, Ocean Lakes 14
King’s Fork High School 80, Great Bridge 34
Lake Braddock 45, Alexandria City 28
Langley 49, Herndon 25
Lebanon 50, Virginia 41
Liberty Christian 67, Amherst County 48
Lloyd C. Bird 70, Monacan 20
Marion 80, Richlands 27
Menchville 101, Heritage (Newport News) 9
Middlesex 60, Carver 11
Miller School 68, North Cross 17
Mt Carmel 46, Mountain View Christian Academy 16
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 63, Virginia Academy 47
Nandua 45, Northampton 41
Narrows 65, Graham 54
Norfolk Christian School 83, Cape Henry Collegiate 39
North Stafford 40, Mountain View 37
Oakcrest 63, Chelsea Academy 53
Osbourn Park 64, Gainesville 51
Paul VI 61, Good Counsel, Md. 50
Petersburg 70, Meadowbrook 11
Powhatan 57, Midlothian 42
Radford 58, Glenvar 38
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Blue Ridge Christian 44
Rustburg 36, Brookville 23
Rye Cove 63, Castlewood 30
Skyline 77, Liberty-Bealeton 26
Spotswood 75, Culpeper 47
St. John Paul the Great 59, Seton School 37
Stafford 85, Brooke Point 19
Staunton 45, Alleghany 33
Steward School 67, Trinity Episcopal 43
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, Episcopal 28
Tabb 47, Poquoson 29
Warwick 45, Denbigh 8
Waynesboro 74, Harrisonburg 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.