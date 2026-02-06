Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon ACTS 85, Twin Valley 46
Alleghany 75, Staunton 66
Appalachian Christian 76, Fishburne Military 66
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Broadwater Academy 35
Banner Christian 70, Southampton Academy 35
Battlefield 56, Osbourn Park 42
Bayside 59, Hickory 54
Benedictine 61, St. Annes-Belfield 54
Bishop O’Connell 83, Good Counsel, Md. 48
Blue Ridge School 92, Roanoke Catholic 63
Buckingham County 57, Fork Union Prep 22
Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Norfolk Christian School 40
Carmel 78, Grove Avenue Baptist 38
Caroline 67, Eastern View 63
Carver 56, Middlesex 51
Catholic 74, Peninsula Catholic 55
Cave Spring 55, William Byrd 47
Evergreen 59, Springdale Prep, Md. 58
First Colonial 45, Tallwood 44
George C. Marshall 55, Yorktown 50
Glen Allen 59, J.R. Tucker 22
Glenvar 62, Radford 49
Hampton 65, Phoebus 53
Hayfield 77, Annandale 52
Heritage (Newport News) 63, Menchville 54
Independence 72, Unity Reed 53
Jamestown 60, Grafton 55
Jenkins, Ky. 75, Hurley 40
Kellam 68, Ocean Lakes 53
King George 57, James Monroe 53
King’s Fork High School 93, Great Bridge 48
Lafayette 62, Gloucester 28
Lake Braddock 72, Alexandria City 30
Langley 64, Herndon 38
Lebanon 73, Virginia 42
Liberty Christian 66, Amherst County 51
Lightridge 51, Riverside 48
Maggie L. Walker GS 45, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 34
Massaponax 60, Colonial Forge 42
Miller School 61, Hargrave Military 56
Millwood School 61, Richmond Christian 58
Mountain Mission 75, Council 42
Mountain View 78, North Stafford 59
Nelson County 90, William Campbell 34
Norfolk Academy 60, Walsingham Academy 24
North Cross 64, New Covenant 60
Northampton 80, Nandua 59
Oscar Smith 67, Indian River 48
Parry McCluer 94, Bath County 35
Providence, Tenn. 78, Cornerstone Christian 55
Redeemer Classical 76, Massanutten Military 18
Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Blue Ridge Christian 59
Rural Retreat 47, Honaker 43
Rustburg 57, Brookville 30
Rye Cove 73, Castlewood 51
Seton School 73, Heights, Md. 43
Skyline 75, Liberty-Bealeton 52
Smithfield 57, York 20
St Andrew’s, Md. 57, Potomac School 55
St. Christopher’s 74, Trinity Episcopal 58
St. John Paul the Great 67, Veritas Collegiate Academy 49
Steward School 84, Grace Christian 43
Summit Christian Academy 50, Isle of Wight Academy 39
Thomas Dale 62, Colonial Heights 57
Warhill 39, Poquoson 33
Waynesboro 79, Harrisonburg 54
Western Branch 82, Deep Creek 33
Woodside 75, Bethel 50
