Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon ACTS 85, Twin Valley 46

Alleghany 75, Staunton 66

Appalachian Christian 76, Fishburne Military 66

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Broadwater Academy 35

Banner Christian 70, Southampton Academy 35

Battlefield 56, Osbourn Park 42

Bayside 59, Hickory 54

Benedictine 61, St. Annes-Belfield 54

Bishop O’Connell 83, Good Counsel, Md. 48

Blue Ridge School 92, Roanoke Catholic 63

Buckingham County 57, Fork Union Prep 22

Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Norfolk Christian School 40

Carmel 78, Grove Avenue Baptist 38

Caroline 67, Eastern View 63

Carver 56, Middlesex 51

Catholic 74, Peninsula Catholic 55

Cave Spring 55, William Byrd 47

Evergreen 59, Springdale Prep, Md. 58

First Colonial 45, Tallwood 44

George C. Marshall 55, Yorktown 50

Glen Allen 59, J.R. Tucker 22

Glenvar 62, Radford 49

Hampton 65, Phoebus 53

Hayfield 77, Annandale 52

Heritage (Newport News) 63, Menchville 54

Independence 72, Unity Reed 53

Jamestown 60, Grafton 55

Jenkins, Ky. 75, Hurley 40

Kellam 68, Ocean Lakes 53

King George 57, James Monroe 53

King’s Fork High School 93, Great Bridge 48

Lafayette 62, Gloucester 28

Lake Braddock 72, Alexandria City 30

Langley 64, Herndon 38

Lebanon 73, Virginia 42

Liberty Christian 66, Amherst County 51

Lightridge 51, Riverside 48

Maggie L. Walker GS 45, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 34

Massaponax 60, Colonial Forge 42

Miller School 61, Hargrave Military 56

Millwood School 61, Richmond Christian 58

Mountain Mission 75, Council 42

Mountain View 78, North Stafford 59

Nelson County 90, William Campbell 34

Norfolk Academy 60, Walsingham Academy 24

North Cross 64, New Covenant 60

Northampton 80, Nandua 59

Oscar Smith 67, Indian River 48

Parry McCluer 94, Bath County 35

Providence, Tenn. 78, Cornerstone Christian 55

Redeemer Classical 76, Massanutten Military 18

Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Blue Ridge Christian 59

Rural Retreat 47, Honaker 43

Rustburg 57, Brookville 30

Rye Cove 73, Castlewood 51

Seton School 73, Heights, Md. 43

Skyline 75, Liberty-Bealeton 52

Smithfield 57, York 20

St Andrew’s, Md. 57, Potomac School 55

St. Christopher’s 74, Trinity Episcopal 58

St. John Paul the Great 67, Veritas Collegiate Academy 49

Steward School 84, Grace Christian 43

Summit Christian Academy 50, Isle of Wight Academy 39

Thomas Dale 62, Colonial Heights 57

Warhill 39, Poquoson 33

Waynesboro 79, Harrisonburg 54

Western Branch 82, Deep Creek 33

Woodside 75, Bethel 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

