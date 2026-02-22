Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 93, Gonzaga College, D.C. 91
Brunswick Academy 64, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 61
Catholic 54, Norfolk Collegiate 51
Central Wise 69, Abingdon 58
Eastside 58, Twin Springs 24
Fort Chiswell 77, Auburn 55
Fredericksburg Homeschool 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48
Fredericksburg Homeschool 63, Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 47
Gate City 60, Union 53
Georgetown Prep, Md. 55, Episcopal 48
Graham 65, Lebanon 47
Grayson County 48, George Wythe 41
Mountain Mission 76, Jefferson Christian 36
Oak Hill Academy 80, Elevation Prep, N.C. 36
Paul VI 62, Bishop McNamara, Md. 54
Portsmouth Christian 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 47
Regents 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
St. Christopher’s 56, St. Annes-Belfield 53
St. John’s, D.C. 63, Bishop Ireton 49
Va. Episcopal 77, Blue Ridge School 40
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region B=
Brunswick 64, Buffalo Gap 51
Cumberland 71, Riverheads 61
Luray 65, Carver 33
Rappahannock County 72, Altavista 70
Class 5=
Region B=
King’s Fork High School 75, Kecoughtan 35
Nansemond River 61, Maury 52
Norview 74, Bethel 52
Woodside 58, Granby 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
