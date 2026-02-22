Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop O’Connell 93, Gonzaga College, D.C. 91 Brunswick Academy 64, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 61 Catholic 54, Norfolk Collegiate…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 93, Gonzaga College, D.C. 91

Brunswick Academy 64, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 61

Catholic 54, Norfolk Collegiate 51

Central Wise 69, Abingdon 58

Eastside 58, Twin Springs 24

Fort Chiswell 77, Auburn 55

Fredericksburg Homeschool 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48

Fredericksburg Homeschool 63, Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 47

Gate City 60, Union 53

Georgetown Prep, Md. 55, Episcopal 48

Graham 65, Lebanon 47

Grayson County 48, George Wythe 41

Mountain Mission 76, Jefferson Christian 36

Oak Hill Academy 80, Elevation Prep, N.C. 36

Paul VI 62, Bishop McNamara, Md. 54

Portsmouth Christian 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 47

Regents 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39

St. Christopher’s 56, St. Annes-Belfield 53

St. John’s, D.C. 63, Bishop Ireton 49

Va. Episcopal 77, Blue Ridge School 40

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region B=

Brunswick 64, Buffalo Gap 51

Cumberland 71, Riverheads 61

Luray 65, Carver 33

Rappahannock County 72, Altavista 70

Class 5=

Region B=

King’s Fork High School 75, Kecoughtan 35

Nansemond River 61, Maury 52

Norview 74, Bethel 52

Woodside 58, Granby 33

