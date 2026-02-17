Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 80, Orange County 34 Appalachian Christian 50, Temple Christian 46 Benedictine 51, John Marshall 45 Broad…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 80, Orange County 34

Appalachian Christian 50, Temple Christian 46

Benedictine 51, John Marshall 45

Broad Run 67, Rock Ridge 37

Brookville 45, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39

Caroline 54, James Monroe 29

Centreville 74, James Madison 64

Chatham 36, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 26

Christiansburg 80, Cave Spring 68

Courtland 61, Eastern View 36

Douglas Freeman 76, J.R. Tucker 72

E.C. Glass 48, Liberty-Bedford 46

Eastern Montgomery 46, Craig County 34

Fauquier 57, Millbrook 52

Floyd County 72, Patrick County 44

Fort Defiance 59, Alleghany 44

Front Royal HomeSchool 72, Wakefield Country Day 5

GW-Danville 84, Magna Vista 31

Galax 66, Grayson County 41

Grace Christian 97, Williamsburg Christian Academy 44

Greensville County 64, Brunswick 47

Halifax County 67, Bassett 60

Highland Springs 79, Armstrong 25

Holston 51, Honaker 44

James Wood 53, Liberty-Bealeton 50

John Handley 70, Jefferson, W.Va. 36

Johnson County, Tenn. 79, Cornerstone Christian 59

King William 74, Carver 55

King’s Fork High School 91, TPLS Christian 47

Lancaster 52, Essex 38

Lloyd C. Bird 75, Powhatan 68

Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42

Manor High School 85, Churchland 55

Mechanicsville 68, King George 47

Monacan 76, Clover Hill 70

Mount Vernon 62, Annandale 40

Nelson County 77, Dan River 68

New Kent 63, Tabb 55

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 86, Pulaski County 76

Paul VI 82, Bishop O’Connell 65

Phoebus 69, Warwick 65

RHSA 63, Huguenot 60

Regents 62, Westover Christian 28

Richmond Christian 57, Grove Avenue Baptist 54

SPIRIT Home School 98, Veritas Collegiate Academy 90

Spotswood 76, Amherst County 57

St. John’s, D.C. 71, Bishop Ireton 62

Staunton 69, Riverheads 43

Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 59

Stuarts Draft 60, Buffalo Gap 37

Thomas Walker 54, J.I. Burton 48

Western Albemarle 71, Louisa 43

William Fleming 72, Staunton River 50

Wilson Memorial 79, Waynesboro 60

