Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 80, Orange County 34
Appalachian Christian 50, Temple Christian 46
Benedictine 51, John Marshall 45
Broad Run 67, Rock Ridge 37
Brookville 45, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39
Caroline 54, James Monroe 29
Centreville 74, James Madison 64
Chatham 36, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 26
Christiansburg 80, Cave Spring 68
Courtland 61, Eastern View 36
Douglas Freeman 76, J.R. Tucker 72
E.C. Glass 48, Liberty-Bedford 46
Eastern Montgomery 46, Craig County 34
Fauquier 57, Millbrook 52
Floyd County 72, Patrick County 44
Fort Defiance 59, Alleghany 44
Front Royal HomeSchool 72, Wakefield Country Day 5
GW-Danville 84, Magna Vista 31
Galax 66, Grayson County 41
Grace Christian 97, Williamsburg Christian Academy 44
Greensville County 64, Brunswick 47
Halifax County 67, Bassett 60
Highland Springs 79, Armstrong 25
Holston 51, Honaker 44
James Wood 53, Liberty-Bealeton 50
John Handley 70, Jefferson, W.Va. 36
Johnson County, Tenn. 79, Cornerstone Christian 59
King William 74, Carver 55
King’s Fork High School 91, TPLS Christian 47
Lancaster 52, Essex 38
Lloyd C. Bird 75, Powhatan 68
Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42
Manor High School 85, Churchland 55
Mechanicsville 68, King George 47
Monacan 76, Clover Hill 70
Mount Vernon 62, Annandale 40
Nelson County 77, Dan River 68
New Kent 63, Tabb 55
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 86, Pulaski County 76
Paul VI 82, Bishop O’Connell 65
Phoebus 69, Warwick 65
RHSA 63, Huguenot 60
Regents 62, Westover Christian 28
Richmond Christian 57, Grove Avenue Baptist 54
SPIRIT Home School 98, Veritas Collegiate Academy 90
Spotswood 76, Amherst County 57
St. John’s, D.C. 71, Bishop Ireton 62
Staunton 69, Riverheads 43
Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 59
Stuarts Draft 60, Buffalo Gap 37
Thomas Walker 54, J.I. Burton 48
Western Albemarle 71, Louisa 43
William Fleming 72, Staunton River 50
Wilson Memorial 79, Waynesboro 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.