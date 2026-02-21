BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Denbigh Baptist 45
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 53, Amelia Academy 34
Briar Woods 65, Riverbend 58
Brunswick Academy 81, Banner Christian 75
Carmel 57, St. Michael 56
Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 40
Chilhowie 53, Holston 48
Edison 65, Mount Vernon 61
Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Appalachian Christian 50
Fort Chiswell 76, Grayson County 60
Fredericksburg Academy 70, Calvary Temple 57
George C. Marshall 56, Yorktown 46
Jenkins, Ky. 59, Abingdon ACTS 27
KACHEA, Tenn. 74, Cornerstone Christian 67
Manchester 77, Cosby 36
Norfolk Collegiate 56, Peninsula Catholic 53
Northumberland 98, Essex 38
Northwood 69, Holston 40
Parry McCluer 55, Narrows 54
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 57, Chilhowie 34
Portsmouth Christian 76, Hampton Christian 55
Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 46
St. Annes-Belfield 59, Trinity Episcopal 57
Stuart Hall 68, Chelsea Academy 36
Tandem Friends 57, Wakefield School 55
Veritas Collegiate Academy 86, Oaktree 66
Virginia Academy 64, Benedictine 45
Westmoreland County 69, Lancaster 66
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Landstown 84, Thomas Dale 35
Oscar Smith 82, Grassfield 51
Western Branch 40, Lloyd C. Bird 38
Region B=
Gainesville 57, Colonial Forge 47
Independence 63, Gar-Field 60, OT
Patriot 64, Forest Park 44
Potomac 62, Brooke Point 61
Region D=
Westfield 74, Centreville 46
Class 5=
Region C=
Albemarle 55, Midlothian 49
Glen Allen 55, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 48
Highland Springs 49, Douglas Freeman 41
Region D=
Potomac Falls 54, Riverside 43
Class 4=
Region A=
Denbigh 69, Grafton 39
Hampton 74, Manor High School 60
Warhill 41, Smithfield 38
Region C=
Broad Run 65, Dominion 45
Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Rock Ridge 17
Loudoun County 61, Woodgrove 52
Tuscarora 76, Loudoun Valley 69
Region D=
Halifax County 54, Jefferson Forest 46
Millbrook 81, Orange County 51
Class 3=
Region A=
Heritage (Lynchburg) 50, I. C. Norcom High School 43, OT
Lakeland 84, Booker T. Washington 61
Region B=
Meridian 78, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Skyline 77, Kettle Run 64
Region C=
East Rockingham 45, Monticello 41
Liberty Christian 70, Rustburg 69
Rocktown 60, Heritage (Lynchburg) 43
Staunton 61, Spotswood 51
Class 2=
Region A=
Poquoson 58, King William 48
Region B=
Tabb 61, York 33
Region C=
Floyd County 62, Radford 55
Gretna 67, Martinsville 66
Liberty-Bedford 72, Glenvar 64
Nelson County 51, Dan River 38
Class 1=
Region C=
Eastern Montgomery 55, Bath County 31
