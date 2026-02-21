BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Denbigh Baptist 45 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 53, Amelia Academy 34 Briar Woods 65, Riverbend…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Denbigh Baptist 45

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 53, Amelia Academy 34

Briar Woods 65, Riverbend 58

Brunswick Academy 81, Banner Christian 75

Carmel 57, St. Michael 56

Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 40

Chilhowie 53, Holston 48

Edison 65, Mount Vernon 61

Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Appalachian Christian 50

Fort Chiswell 76, Grayson County 60

Fredericksburg Academy 70, Calvary Temple 57

George C. Marshall 56, Yorktown 46

Jenkins, Ky. 59, Abingdon ACTS 27

KACHEA, Tenn. 74, Cornerstone Christian 67

Manchester 77, Cosby 36

Norfolk Collegiate 56, Peninsula Catholic 53

Northumberland 98, Essex 38

Northwood 69, Holston 40

Parry McCluer 55, Narrows 54

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 57, Chilhowie 34

Portsmouth Christian 76, Hampton Christian 55

Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 46

St. Annes-Belfield 59, Trinity Episcopal 57

Stuart Hall 68, Chelsea Academy 36

Tandem Friends 57, Wakefield School 55

Veritas Collegiate Academy 86, Oaktree 66

Virginia Academy 64, Benedictine 45

Westmoreland County 69, Lancaster 66

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Landstown 84, Thomas Dale 35

Oscar Smith 82, Grassfield 51

Western Branch 40, Lloyd C. Bird 38

Region B=

Gainesville 57, Colonial Forge 47

Independence 63, Gar-Field 60, OT

Patriot 64, Forest Park 44

Potomac 62, Brooke Point 61

Region D=

Westfield 74, Centreville 46

Class 5=

Region C=

Albemarle 55, Midlothian 49

Glen Allen 55, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 48

Highland Springs 49, Douglas Freeman 41

Region D=

Potomac Falls 54, Riverside 43

Class 4=

Region A=

Denbigh 69, Grafton 39

Hampton 74, Manor High School 60

Warhill 41, Smithfield 38

Region C=

Broad Run 65, Dominion 45

Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Rock Ridge 17

Loudoun County 61, Woodgrove 52

Tuscarora 76, Loudoun Valley 69

Region D=

Halifax County 54, Jefferson Forest 46

Millbrook 81, Orange County 51

Class 3=

Region A=

Heritage (Lynchburg) 50, I. C. Norcom High School 43, OT

Lakeland 84, Booker T. Washington 61

Region B=

Meridian 78, Maggie L. Walker GS 37

Skyline 77, Kettle Run 64

Region C=

East Rockingham 45, Monticello 41

Liberty Christian 70, Rustburg 69

Rocktown 60, Heritage (Lynchburg) 43

Staunton 61, Spotswood 51

Class 2=

Region A=

Poquoson 58, King William 48

Region B=

Tabb 61, York 33

Region C=

Floyd County 62, Radford 55

Gretna 67, Martinsville 66

Liberty-Bedford 72, Glenvar 64

Nelson County 51, Dan River 38

Class 1=

Region C=

Eastern Montgomery 55, Bath County 31

