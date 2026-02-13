GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Athens Bible 47, Cullman Christian 30 AHSAA Playoffs= Class 7A= Area 2= Fairhope 40, Daphne 39 Area…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens Bible 47, Cullman Christian 30

AHSAA Playoffs=

Class 7A=

Area 2=

Fairhope 40, Daphne 39

Area 4=

Auburn (AL) 62, Central-Phenix City 54

Area 5=

Hillcrest 51, Prattville 50

Area 7=

Albertville 72, Sparkman 39

Class 6A=

Sub-Regional=

Chelsea 66, Paul Bryant 34

Clay-Chalkville 57, Muscle Shoals 54

Decatur 48, Pinson Valley 20

Hazel Green 57, Cullman 34

McGill-Toolen 50, Russell County 17

Minor 51, Pell City 38

Mountain Brook 58, Southside-Selma 39

Murphy 60, Wetumpka 37

Oxford (AL) 55, Homewood 53

Park Crossing 71, Gulf Shores 38

Stanhope Elmore 81, Mattie T. Blount High School 48

Class 5A=

Sub-Regional=

Beauregard 58, Marbury 22

Briarwood Christian 67, Demopolis 25

Carroll-Ozark 72, UMS-Wright 63

Charles Henderson 54, Vigor 36

Eufaula 40, Lillie B. Willamson 33

Guntersville 65, East Limestone 30

Jacksonville 63, Ramsay 52

John Carroll Catholic 74, Springville 40

Moody (AL) 78, Lincoln 43

Northside 75, Center Point 29

Priceville 34, Scottsboro 31

Russellville 72, Sardis 62

St. Paul’s 59, Andalusia 41

Valley 65, Holtville 35

West Point 69, Boaz 25

Class 4A=

Sub-Regional=

Cherokee County 67, North Jackson 45

Deshler 79, Fayette County 32

Good Hope 76, Fultondale 23

Jackson (AL) 53, Straughn 44

Montgomery Catholic 73, Talladega 22

Orange Beach 43, Ashford 28

Plainview 63, Alexandria 41

Trinity Presbyterian 53, Anniston 49

Wilson 40, Haleyville 38

Class 3A=

Sub-Regional=

Glencoe 50, Asbury 34

Holly Pond 60, Winfield 34

Lauderdale County 38, Phil Campbell High School 31

Lee-Scott Academy 48, Childersburg 46

Mars Hill Bible 86, Colbert County 47

Midfield 45, Glenwood 18

Monroe County 54, Wicksburg 27

Saint James School 110, Sumter Central High School 29

Sylvania 65, Weaver 37

T.R. Miller 59, Slocomb 32

Vinemont 72, Carbon Hill 42

Class 2A=

Sub-Regional=

Belgreen 69, Lexington 35

Cold Springs 71, Red Bay 17

Cornerstone School 48, Cedar Bluff 44

Decatur 41, Covenant Christian 35

Highland Home 51, Reeltown 33

Horseshoe Bend 57, Tuscaloosa Academy 52

Lanett 53, Calhoun 40

Luverne 53, G.W. Long 44

North Sand Mountain 59, West End 26

Pisgah 73, Cleveland 25

Sand Rock 63, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 27

Sulligent 51, Falkville 40

Class 1A=

Sub-Regional=

Appalachian 48, Skyline 37

Brantley 70, J.F. Shields 41

Fayetteville 49, A.L. Johnson 39

Georgiana 38, Marengo 35

Ider 84, Coosa Christian 20

Jacksonville Christian 55, Woodland 38

Meek 69, Waterloo 41

R.C. Hatch 62, Notasulga 13

Winterboro 78, Spring Garden 18

