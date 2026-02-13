GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens Bible 47, Cullman Christian 30
AHSAA Playoffs=
Class 7A=
Area 2=
Fairhope 40, Daphne 39
Area 4=
Auburn (AL) 62, Central-Phenix City 54
Area 5=
Hillcrest 51, Prattville 50
Area 7=
Albertville 72, Sparkman 39
Class 6A=
Sub-Regional=
Chelsea 66, Paul Bryant 34
Clay-Chalkville 57, Muscle Shoals 54
Decatur 48, Pinson Valley 20
Hazel Green 57, Cullman 34
McGill-Toolen 50, Russell County 17
Minor 51, Pell City 38
Mountain Brook 58, Southside-Selma 39
Murphy 60, Wetumpka 37
Oxford (AL) 55, Homewood 53
Park Crossing 71, Gulf Shores 38
Stanhope Elmore 81, Mattie T. Blount High School 48
Class 5A=
Sub-Regional=
Beauregard 58, Marbury 22
Briarwood Christian 67, Demopolis 25
Carroll-Ozark 72, UMS-Wright 63
Charles Henderson 54, Vigor 36
Eufaula 40, Lillie B. Willamson 33
Guntersville 65, East Limestone 30
Jacksonville 63, Ramsay 52
John Carroll Catholic 74, Springville 40
Moody (AL) 78, Lincoln 43
Northside 75, Center Point 29
Priceville 34, Scottsboro 31
Russellville 72, Sardis 62
St. Paul’s 59, Andalusia 41
Valley 65, Holtville 35
West Point 69, Boaz 25
Class 4A=
Sub-Regional=
Cherokee County 67, North Jackson 45
Deshler 79, Fayette County 32
Good Hope 76, Fultondale 23
Jackson (AL) 53, Straughn 44
Montgomery Catholic 73, Talladega 22
Orange Beach 43, Ashford 28
Plainview 63, Alexandria 41
Trinity Presbyterian 53, Anniston 49
Wilson 40, Haleyville 38
Class 3A=
Sub-Regional=
Glencoe 50, Asbury 34
Holly Pond 60, Winfield 34
Lauderdale County 38, Phil Campbell High School 31
Lee-Scott Academy 48, Childersburg 46
Mars Hill Bible 86, Colbert County 47
Midfield 45, Glenwood 18
Monroe County 54, Wicksburg 27
Saint James School 110, Sumter Central High School 29
Sylvania 65, Weaver 37
T.R. Miller 59, Slocomb 32
Vinemont 72, Carbon Hill 42
Class 2A=
Sub-Regional=
Belgreen 69, Lexington 35
Cold Springs 71, Red Bay 17
Cornerstone School 48, Cedar Bluff 44
Decatur 41, Covenant Christian 35
Highland Home 51, Reeltown 33
Horseshoe Bend 57, Tuscaloosa Academy 52
Lanett 53, Calhoun 40
Luverne 53, G.W. Long 44
North Sand Mountain 59, West End 26
Pisgah 73, Cleveland 25
Sand Rock 63, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 27
Sulligent 51, Falkville 40
Class 1A=
Sub-Regional=
Appalachian 48, Skyline 37
Brantley 70, J.F. Shields 41
Fayetteville 49, A.L. Johnson 39
Georgiana 38, Marengo 35
Ider 84, Coosa Christian 20
Jacksonville Christian 55, Woodland 38
Meek 69, Waterloo 41
R.C. Hatch 62, Notasulga 13
Winterboro 78, Spring Garden 18
