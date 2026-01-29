Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 56, Ocean Lakes 40
Catholic 87, Nansemond-Suffolk 25
Frank Cox 59, Deep Creek 44
Grafton 73, Tabb 60
Lake Taylor 63, I. C. Norcom High School 30
Manor High School 100, Booker T. Washington 55
Maury 71, Churchland 42
Northampton 80, Nandua 58
Norview 79, Granby 46
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 74, Holston 25
Ridgeview 53, Eastside 51
Union 56, Central Wise 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox vs. Rustburg, ppd.
Brooke Point vs. Eastern View, ppd.
Cosby vs. Powhatan, ppd.
Dan River vs. Jefferson Forest, ccd.
Forest Park vs. Patriot, ccd.
Giles vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Highland Springs vs. Glen Allen, ppd.
James River-Midlothian vs. Lloyd C. Bird, ppd.
Jamestown vs. Bruton, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. Pulaski County, ppd.
Midlothian vs. Manchester, ppd.
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) vs. Abingdon, ccd.
William Campbell vs. Randolph-Henry, ppd.
