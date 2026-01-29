Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Grafton 72, Tabb 24 Granby 60, Norview 22 Great Bridge 55, Oscar Smith 43 Kellam 70, Western…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grafton 72, Tabb 24

Granby 60, Norview 22

Great Bridge 55, Oscar Smith 43

Kellam 70, Western Branch 48

Lake Taylor 59, I. C. Norcom High School 24

Maury 69, Churchland 39

Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 27

Ridgeview 73, Eastside 38

The St. James 81, Shining Stars Sports 62

Virginia 51, Richlands 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll County vs. Abingdon, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, ccd.

Deep Run vs. Collegiate-Richmond, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ppd.

Galax vs. North Wilkes, N.C., ccd.

Glenvar vs. Giles, ppd.

Hedgesville, W.Va. vs. Clarke County, ppd.

Highland Springs vs. Glen Allen, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Dan River, ccd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Manor High School vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.

Randolph-Henry vs. William Campbell, ppd.

Rustburg vs. Appomattox, ppd.

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.

Western Albemarle vs. Massaponax, ccd.

Windsor vs. Southampton, ppd.

