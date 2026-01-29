Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grafton 72, Tabb 24
Granby 60, Norview 22
Great Bridge 55, Oscar Smith 43
Kellam 70, Western Branch 48
Lake Taylor 59, I. C. Norcom High School 24
Maury 69, Churchland 39
Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 27
Ridgeview 73, Eastside 38
The St. James 81, Shining Stars Sports 62
Virginia 51, Richlands 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll County vs. Abingdon, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, ccd.
Deep Run vs. Collegiate-Richmond, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ppd.
Galax vs. North Wilkes, N.C., ccd.
Glenvar vs. Giles, ppd.
Hedgesville, W.Va. vs. Clarke County, ppd.
Highland Springs vs. Glen Allen, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Dan River, ccd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.
Manor High School vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.
Randolph-Henry vs. William Campbell, ppd.
Rustburg vs. Appomattox, ppd.
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.
Western Albemarle vs. Massaponax, ccd.
Windsor vs. Southampton, ppd.
