Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 61, Appomattox 33
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 27, Franklin 20
Arcadia 40, Peninsula Catholic 32
Broadway 58, Luray 37
Bruton 52, Colonial Beach 35
Chantilly 39, Oakton 34
Christchurch 60, Collegiate-Richmond 21
Falls Church 43, Mount Vernon 36
Fauquier 31, James Wood 28
Frank Cox 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 30
Glen Allen 56, Clover Hill 26
Grafton 66, Warhill 42
Granby 78, Booker T. Washington 5
Greensville County 65, Brunswick 54
Hayfield 74, Annandale 15
Highland Springs 64, The Covenant School 61
Highland-Warrenton 47, Wakefield School 8
Holly Grove, Md. 36, Broadwater Academy 26
Honaker 57, Union 51
James Madison 61, Westfield 25
Jamestown 53, Tabb 40
Justice 63, Osbourn 22
Kellam 92, Hickory 21
Lafayette 43, Smithfield 24
Loudoun County 48, John Champe 28
Loudoun Valley 71, Stone Bridge 45
Louisa 63, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Magna Vista 53, Dan River 49
Manor High School 70, Lake Taylor 25
Marion 57, Richlands 20
Maury 91, I. C. Norcom High School 23
Meridian 58, Kettle Run 30
New Kent 65, Gloucester 34
Norview 50, Churchland 49
Salem 62, Franklin County 17
South Lakes 64, Centreville 23
Southampton 50, Sussex Central 34
St. Michael 44, Carmel 42
Surry County 73, Windsor 25
Warwick 43, Kempsville 14
York 42, Poquoson 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
