Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 61, Appomattox 33 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 27, Franklin 20 Arcadia 40, Peninsula Catholic 32…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 61, Appomattox 33

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 27, Franklin 20

Arcadia 40, Peninsula Catholic 32

Broadway 58, Luray 37

Bruton 52, Colonial Beach 35

Chantilly 39, Oakton 34

Christchurch 60, Collegiate-Richmond 21

Falls Church 43, Mount Vernon 36

Fauquier 31, James Wood 28

Frank Cox 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 30

Glen Allen 56, Clover Hill 26

Grafton 66, Warhill 42

Granby 78, Booker T. Washington 5

Greensville County 65, Brunswick 54

Hayfield 74, Annandale 15

Highland Springs 64, The Covenant School 61

Highland-Warrenton 47, Wakefield School 8

Holly Grove, Md. 36, Broadwater Academy 26

Honaker 57, Union 51

James Madison 61, Westfield 25

Jamestown 53, Tabb 40

Justice 63, Osbourn 22

Kellam 92, Hickory 21

Lafayette 43, Smithfield 24

Loudoun County 48, John Champe 28

Loudoun Valley 71, Stone Bridge 45

Louisa 63, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 49

Manor High School 70, Lake Taylor 25

Marion 57, Richlands 20

Maury 91, I. C. Norcom High School 23

Meridian 58, Kettle Run 30

New Kent 65, Gloucester 34

Norview 50, Churchland 49

Salem 62, Franklin County 17

South Lakes 64, Centreville 23

Southampton 50, Sussex Central 34

St. Michael 44, Carmel 42

Surry County 73, Windsor 25

Warwick 43, Kempsville 14

York 42, Poquoson 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.