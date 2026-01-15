Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 67, Appomattox 37 Auburn 54, Galax 44 Bayside 76, Veritas Collegiate Academy 63 C.D. Hylton…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 67, Appomattox 37

Auburn 54, Galax 44

Bayside 76, Veritas Collegiate Academy 63

C.D. Hylton 48, Liberty-Bealeton 45

Cave Spring 69, Giles 33

Centreville 54, South Lakes 39

Clover Hill 57, Glen Allen 54

Collegiate-Richmond 56, Christchurch 40

Courtland 66, Hanover 59

Douglas Freeman 79, Midlothian 52

Fauquier 65, James Wood 59

Franklin 61, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 50

Goochland 87, Spotsylvania 65

Granby 68, Booker T. Washington 49

Hayfield 66, Annandale 35

Holly Grove, Md. 49, Broadwater Academy 29

John Champe 52, Loudoun County 46

Justice 43, Osbourn 37

Kellam 78, Hickory 28

Kempsville 75, Warwick 42

Lake Taylor 63, Manor High School 41

Lloyd C. Bird 60, John Marshall 46

Luray 77, Broadway 53

Martinsville 81, Patrick County 28

Maury 50, I. C. Norcom High School 47

Oakton 52, Chantilly 31

Osbourn Park 74, Mountain View 56

Radford 43, James River-Buchanan 41

Roanoke Catholic 81, George Wythe 63

St. Michael 77, Carmel 67

Steward School 64, Cristo Rey Richmond 51

Va. Episcopal 68, Hargrave Military 63

Western Branch 80, Nansemond-Suffolk 32

Westfield 61, James Madison 32

Wilson Memorial 67, Staunton 58

Windsor 61, Surry County 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Narrows vs. Grayson County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

