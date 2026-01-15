Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 67, Appomattox 37
Auburn 54, Galax 44
Bayside 76, Veritas Collegiate Academy 63
C.D. Hylton 48, Liberty-Bealeton 45
Cave Spring 69, Giles 33
Centreville 54, South Lakes 39
Clover Hill 57, Glen Allen 54
Collegiate-Richmond 56, Christchurch 40
Courtland 66, Hanover 59
Douglas Freeman 79, Midlothian 52
Fauquier 65, James Wood 59
Franklin 61, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 50
Goochland 87, Spotsylvania 65
Granby 68, Booker T. Washington 49
Hayfield 66, Annandale 35
Holly Grove, Md. 49, Broadwater Academy 29
John Champe 52, Loudoun County 46
Justice 43, Osbourn 37
Kellam 78, Hickory 28
Kempsville 75, Warwick 42
Lake Taylor 63, Manor High School 41
Lloyd C. Bird 60, John Marshall 46
Luray 77, Broadway 53
Martinsville 81, Patrick County 28
Maury 50, I. C. Norcom High School 47
Oakton 52, Chantilly 31
Osbourn Park 74, Mountain View 56
Radford 43, James River-Buchanan 41
Roanoke Catholic 81, George Wythe 63
St. Michael 77, Carmel 67
Steward School 64, Cristo Rey Richmond 51
Va. Episcopal 68, Hargrave Military 63
Western Branch 80, Nansemond-Suffolk 32
Westfield 61, James Madison 32
Wilson Memorial 67, Staunton 58
Windsor 61, Surry County 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Narrows vs. Grayson County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
