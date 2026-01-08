Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cecilia 53, Comeaux 31 Central Lafourche 46, St. Mary’s Academy 34 Chapelle 61, Hannan 55 East St.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cecilia 53, Comeaux 31

Central Lafourche 46, St. Mary’s Academy 34

Chapelle 61, Hannan 55

East St. John 52, Kentwood 38

H.L. Bourgeois 31, E.D. White 20

Hackberry 51, Vinton 8

Helix Mentorship Academy 47, Louisiana School for the Deaf 18

JS Clark Leadership Academy 62, Lafayette 39

Jeanerette 38, New Iberia Catholic 34

Lafayette Christian Academy 59, Abbeville 25

Liberty Magnet 68, Istrouma 36

McGehee 45, St. Scholastica 41

Newman 47, Discovery 39

Pine Prairie 71, DeQuincy 23

Pointe Coupee Catholic 57, North Iberville 21

Pope John Paul 42, Ursuline 29

Prairieville 67, Hammond 24

Sacred Heart 2, Washington-Marion 0

Sacred Heart 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 19

Salmen 63, De La Salle 42

Slidell 57, Karr 48

South Plaquemines 46, Belle Chasse 25

White Castle 52, Live Oak 49

Wossman 68, Ruston 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.