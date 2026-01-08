Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cecilia 53, Comeaux 31
Central Lafourche 46, St. Mary’s Academy 34
Chapelle 61, Hannan 55
East St. John 52, Kentwood 38
H.L. Bourgeois 31, E.D. White 20
Hackberry 51, Vinton 8
Helix Mentorship Academy 47, Louisiana School for the Deaf 18
JS Clark Leadership Academy 62, Lafayette 39
Jeanerette 38, New Iberia Catholic 34
Lafayette Christian Academy 59, Abbeville 25
Liberty Magnet 68, Istrouma 36
McGehee 45, St. Scholastica 41
Newman 47, Discovery 39
Pine Prairie 71, DeQuincy 23
Pointe Coupee Catholic 57, North Iberville 21
Pope John Paul 42, Ursuline 29
Prairieville 67, Hammond 24
Sacred Heart 2, Washington-Marion 0
Sacred Heart 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 19
Salmen 63, De La Salle 42
Slidell 57, Karr 48
South Plaquemines 46, Belle Chasse 25
White Castle 52, Live Oak 49
Wossman 68, Ruston 35
___
