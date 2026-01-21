Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 42, StoneBridge School 12
Auburn 55, Giles 47
Bassett 48, Halifax County 40
Battlefield 70, Osbourn 9
Bayside 57, Tallwood 15
Blacksburg 46, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35
Briar Woods 46, Riverside 45
Broad Run 49, Dominion 43
Broadwater Academy 41, Denbigh Baptist 20
Broadway 37, Turner Ashby 36
Brunswick Academy 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20
Buckingham County 53, Randolph-Henry 38
C. G. Woodson 60, James Robinson 49
C.D. Hylton 47, Forest Park 28
Caroline 68, Courtland 47
Catholic 69, Norfolk Academy 6
Central Wise 51, Lee High 18
Chantilly 56, Woodbridge 28
Chatham 66, Nelson County 17
Chilhowie 43, Holston 19
Christiansburg 45, Hidden Valley 33
Clarke County 66, Madison County 31
Colonial Beach 40, Northumberland 31
Colonial Forge 77, Mountain View 11
Colonial Heights 72, Meadowbrook 40
Culpeper 62, Spotsylvania 18
Cumberland 48, Nottoway 47
Deep Creek 50, Oscar Smith 11
Eastside 61, Castlewood 27
Edison 66, Mount Vernon 39
Essex 45, Lancaster 16
Falls Church 39, Justice 36
Frank Cox 47, Kempsville 24
Fredericksburg Homeschool 30, Christ Chapel Academy 27
Fuqua School 45, Southampton Academy 36
Gar-Field 38, Freedom-Woodbridge 29
Gate City 57, John Battle 24
George C. Marshall 63, Herndon 29
George Wythe 57, Galax 40
Grafton 83, York 24
Graham 65, Richlands 18
Grassfield 71, Western Branch 58
Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 45
Greenbrier Christian 53, Hampton Christian 27
Henrico 47, Hanover 44
Highland Springs 76, Atlee 28
Highland-Warrenton 53, Tandem Friends 13
Honaker 59, Northwood 9
Hopewell 86, Matoaca 37
Hurley 67, East Ridge, Ky. 31
James Monroe 60, Chancellor 44
James Wood 31, Kettle Run 26
John Marshall 48, J.R. Tucker 31
Kellam 75, Landstown 47
King’s Fork High School 97, Indian River 31
Lebanon 36, Marion 10
Lloyd C. Bird 57, Midlothian 44
Lord Botetourt 75, Northside 35
Louisa 71, Monticello 50
Luray 53, Page County 24
Marion 53, Lebanon 43
Meridian 47, Warren County 31
Millbrook 59, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Miller School 52, St. Gertrude 35
Mills Godwin 59, Hermitage 10
Mountain View Christian Academy 43, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 50, Peninsula Catholic 15
North Stafford 44, Brooke Point 27
Osbourn Park 80, Unity Reed 0
Patrick County 51, James River-Buchanan 40
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 69, Varina 43
Paw Paw, W.Va. 67, Legacy Christian Academy 17
Portsmouth Christian 79, Gateway Christian 10
Potomac Falls 40, Freedom-Woodbridge 36
Powhatan 36, Clover Hill 25
Prince Edward County 83, Amelia County 14
Prince George 54, Dinwiddie 22
Princess Anne 70, Salem-Va. Beach 45
Radford 53, Floyd County 40
Rappahannock 62, Stonewall Jackson 51
Rappahannock County 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51
Riverbend 57, Stafford 54
Riverheads 56, Waynesboro 43
Rockbridge County 40, Alleghany 33
Rocktown 58, Harrisonburg 53
Rural Retreat 55, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 20
Skyline 83, Manassas Park 11
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 53, Gretna 42
South County 75, Lake Braddock 23
Southwest Virginia Home School 61, Roanoke Catholic 36
Spotswood 66, East Rockingham 31
Springdale Prep, Md. 83, Evergreen 29
Staunton 76, Fort Defiance 71
Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 48
Steward School 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 37
Strasburg 53, Woodstock Central 42
Stuart Hall 55, Appalachian Christian 49
TJ-Alexandria 52, Annandale 37
Temple Christian 52, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
The Covenant School 70, St. Catherine’s 46
Thomas Dale 73, Petersburg 30
Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24
Union 55, Abingdon 52
Veritas Classic Christian School 59, Isle of Wight Academy 33
Virginia 42, Tazewell 8
West Point 46, Carver 13
William Fleming 61, Franklin County 19
Windsor 40, Northampton 38
