Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 42, StoneBridge School 12

Auburn 55, Giles 47

Bassett 48, Halifax County 40

Battlefield 70, Osbourn 9

Bayside 57, Tallwood 15

Blacksburg 46, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35

Briar Woods 46, Riverside 45

Broad Run 49, Dominion 43

Broadwater Academy 41, Denbigh Baptist 20

Broadway 37, Turner Ashby 36

Brunswick Academy 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20

Buckingham County 53, Randolph-Henry 38

C. G. Woodson 60, James Robinson 49

C.D. Hylton 47, Forest Park 28

Caroline 68, Courtland 47

Catholic 69, Norfolk Academy 6

Central Wise 51, Lee High 18

Chantilly 56, Woodbridge 28

Chatham 66, Nelson County 17

Chilhowie 43, Holston 19

Christiansburg 45, Hidden Valley 33

Clarke County 66, Madison County 31

Colonial Beach 40, Northumberland 31

Colonial Forge 77, Mountain View 11

Colonial Heights 72, Meadowbrook 40

Culpeper 62, Spotsylvania 18

Cumberland 48, Nottoway 47

Deep Creek 50, Oscar Smith 11

Eastside 61, Castlewood 27

Edison 66, Mount Vernon 39

Essex 45, Lancaster 16

Falls Church 39, Justice 36

Frank Cox 47, Kempsville 24

Fredericksburg Homeschool 30, Christ Chapel Academy 27

Fuqua School 45, Southampton Academy 36

Gar-Field 38, Freedom-Woodbridge 29

Gate City 57, John Battle 24

George C. Marshall 63, Herndon 29

George Wythe 57, Galax 40

Grafton 83, York 24

Graham 65, Richlands 18

Grassfield 71, Western Branch 58

Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 45

Greenbrier Christian 53, Hampton Christian 27

Henrico 47, Hanover 44

Highland Springs 76, Atlee 28

Highland-Warrenton 53, Tandem Friends 13

Honaker 59, Northwood 9

Hopewell 86, Matoaca 37

Hurley 67, East Ridge, Ky. 31

James Monroe 60, Chancellor 44

James Wood 31, Kettle Run 26

John Marshall 48, J.R. Tucker 31

Kellam 75, Landstown 47

King’s Fork High School 97, Indian River 31

Lebanon 36, Marion 10

Lloyd C. Bird 57, Midlothian 44

Lord Botetourt 75, Northside 35

Louisa 71, Monticello 50

Luray 53, Page County 24

Marion 53, Lebanon 43

Meridian 47, Warren County 31

Millbrook 59, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Miller School 52, St. Gertrude 35

Mills Godwin 59, Hermitage 10

Mountain View Christian Academy 43, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 21

Nansemond-Suffolk 50, Peninsula Catholic 15

North Stafford 44, Brooke Point 27

Osbourn Park 80, Unity Reed 0

Patrick County 51, James River-Buchanan 40

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 69, Varina 43

Paw Paw, W.Va. 67, Legacy Christian Academy 17

Portsmouth Christian 79, Gateway Christian 10

Potomac Falls 40, Freedom-Woodbridge 36

Powhatan 36, Clover Hill 25

Prince Edward County 83, Amelia County 14

Prince George 54, Dinwiddie 22

Princess Anne 70, Salem-Va. Beach 45

Radford 53, Floyd County 40

Rappahannock 62, Stonewall Jackson 51

Rappahannock County 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51

Riverbend 57, Stafford 54

Riverheads 56, Waynesboro 43

Rockbridge County 40, Alleghany 33

Rocktown 58, Harrisonburg 53

Rural Retreat 55, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 20

Skyline 83, Manassas Park 11

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 53, Gretna 42

South County 75, Lake Braddock 23

Southwest Virginia Home School 61, Roanoke Catholic 36

Spotswood 66, East Rockingham 31

Springdale Prep, Md. 83, Evergreen 29

Staunton 76, Fort Defiance 71

Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 48

Steward School 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 37

Strasburg 53, Woodstock Central 42

Stuart Hall 55, Appalachian Christian 49

TJ-Alexandria 52, Annandale 37

Temple Christian 52, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39

The Covenant School 70, St. Catherine’s 46

Thomas Dale 73, Petersburg 30

Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24

Union 55, Abingdon 52

Veritas Classic Christian School 59, Isle of Wight Academy 33

Virginia 42, Tazewell 8

West Point 46, Carver 13

William Fleming 61, Franklin County 19

Windsor 40, Northampton 38

