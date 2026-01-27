Stanford settles wrongful death suit with Katie Meyer’s family, announces mental health initiative

By The Associated Press (AP) — Stanford and the family of Katie Meyer have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed…

By The Associated Press (AP) — Stanford and the family of Katie Meyer have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the university following the star soccer player’s suicide in 2022.

When she died, the 22-year-old Meyer was distraught over the prospect of disciplinary action from the university for “defending a teammate on campus over an incident,” her father, Steve Meyer, told NBC’s “Today” soon after her death.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Santa Clara County (California) Superior Court in November 2022, said that on the night of her death, Stanford “negligently and recklessly” sent her the formal disciplinary notice that “contained threatening language regarding sanctions and potential removal from the university.”

The university and the family announced the resolution this week in a joint statement, which did not address a monetary settlement. It said Stanford and Meyer’s family will work together to launch an initiative focused on the mental health and well-being of student-athletes at the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance.

Stanford also will establish the Katie Meyer Leadership Award to recognize an exceptional student-athlete each year. The statement said more information on the award and the mental health initiative will be released later.

The school also will adopt the principles of Katie Meyer’s Law to support students facing Stanford’s disciplinary process. Katie Meyer’s Law, which was signed into law in 2024 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, allows students in disciplinary proceedings at public colleges and universities in the state to choose an adviser to help them navigate the process.

In addition, the No. 19 jersey that Meyer wore at Stanford will be retired to honor her accomplishments with the soccer team. Meyer, who was a goalie and team captain, made two critical saves to lead the Cardinal to a win over North Carolina in the 2019 national championship game.

