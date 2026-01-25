Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel 56, Landstown 47 Bishop Ireton 57, Paul VI 53 Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 38, Frederick…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 56, Landstown 47

Bishop Ireton 57, Paul VI 53

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 38, Frederick Home School, Md. 31

James River-Buchanan 65, St. Joseph OLL, Mich. 12

Kecoughtan 41, Lake Taylor 37

Shining Stars Sports 69, St. Frances Academy, Md. 62

St. John Paul the Great 59, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 48

Strasburg 70, Page County 20

The Covenant School 69, Stuarts Draft 31

The St. James Performance 63, Kingdom Collegiate Academy @ Desoto, Texas 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Craig County, ppd.

Essex vs. Northampton, ppd.

Manchester vs. Osbourn Park, ppd.

Oscar Smith vs. Norview, ppd.

Spotswood vs. Cosby, ccd.

Westmoreland County vs. Luray, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

