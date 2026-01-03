Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 66, Staunton 61 Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Kempsville 53 Battlefield 67, Carmel 65 Chilhowie 56, Giles…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 66, Staunton 61

Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Kempsville 53

Battlefield 67, Carmel 65

Chilhowie 56, Giles 41

Collegiate-Richmond 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 40

Davidson Day, N.C. 75, Blue Ridge School 66

Evergreen 79, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 64

Flint Hill 82, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 51

Gar-Field 92, Gainesville 72

Hargrave Military 69, Alexander Central, N.C. 64

Heritage (Newport News) 81, Amelia County 22

James River-Buchanan 55, Roanoke Valley Christian 36

Liberty Christian 72, Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 63

Manassas Park 63, Goochland 52

Miller School 71, Green Level, N.C. 48

Nansemond River 61, Granby 53

Nelson County 66, Central Wise 58

Norfolk Collegiate 69, Norfolk Academy 42

North Cross 101, Carlisle 47

Peninsula Catholic 58, I. C. Norcom High School 55

Richlands 68, Ridgeview 64, OT

South Lakes 53, Martinsville 41

Strasburg 56, James Wood 38

Tabb 76, Nandua 39

Veritas Collegiate Academy 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 55

Western Branch 73, Maury 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

