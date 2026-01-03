Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 66, Staunton 61
Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Kempsville 53
Battlefield 67, Carmel 65
Chilhowie 56, Giles 41
Collegiate-Richmond 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 40
Davidson Day, N.C. 75, Blue Ridge School 66
Evergreen 79, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 64
Flint Hill 82, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 51
Gar-Field 92, Gainesville 72
Hargrave Military 69, Alexander Central, N.C. 64
Heritage (Newport News) 81, Amelia County 22
James River-Buchanan 55, Roanoke Valley Christian 36
Liberty Christian 72, Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 63
Manassas Park 63, Goochland 52
Miller School 71, Green Level, N.C. 48
Nansemond River 61, Granby 53
Nelson County 66, Central Wise 58
Norfolk Collegiate 69, Norfolk Academy 42
North Cross 101, Carlisle 47
Peninsula Catholic 58, I. C. Norcom High School 55
Richlands 68, Ridgeview 64, OT
South Lakes 53, Martinsville 41
Strasburg 56, James Wood 38
Tabb 76, Nandua 39
Veritas Collegiate Academy 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 55
Western Branch 73, Maury 51
