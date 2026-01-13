Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 47, Seaside Christian Academy, Md. 29 Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Portsmouth Christian 40 Brentsville 51, Liberty-Bealeton…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 47, Seaside Christian Academy, Md. 29

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Portsmouth Christian 40

Brentsville 51, Liberty-Bealeton 37

Bruton 45, York 41

Buffalo Gap 40, Nelson County 12

Carlisle 60, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 23

Cave Spring 51, Carroll County 44

Chancellor 58, Fluvanna 36

Chatham 43, Patrick County 41

Chatham Hall 44, Timberlake Christian 22

Clarke County 64, John Handley 51

Clover Hill 63, RHSA 10

Colgan 64, Brooke Point 28

Colonial Beach 47, Carmel 41

Colonial Heights 51, Southampton 20

Edison 51, Justice 30

Essex 42, West Point 38

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 43, Loudoun County Home School 35

Faith Christian-Roanoke 48, Dayspring 40

Galax 76, Radford 48

George C. Marshall 61, John R. Lewis 31

Good Counsel, Md. 72, Bishop O’Connell 41

Greensville County 56, Windsor 24

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 33, Front Royal HomeSchool 30

Heritage (Leesburg) 44, Freedom-South Riding 23

Heritage (Lynchburg) 41, GW-Danville 37

Highland-Warrenton 44, Oakcrest 38

Isle of Wight Academy 62, Greenbrier Christian 41

King William 53, Amelia County 44

Lafayette 39, Tabb 28

Lakeland 44, Norview 36

Lebanon 44, Rye Cove 29

Liberty Christian 64, Amherst County 42

Lloyd C. Bird 65, Huguenot 20

Lord Botetourt 67, Eastern Montgomery 28

Manchester 79, Powhatan 21

Manor High School 56, Granby 32

Mathews 33, Lancaster 31

Mecklenburg County 45, Nottoway 14

Meridian 52, Christ Chapel Academy 22

Mills Godwin 49, Dinwiddie 16

Monacan 52, Midlothian 32

Narrows 62, Giles 21

New Kent 54, Jamestown 52

Norfolk Christian School 54, Miller School 47

North Stafford 47, Unity Reed 2

Ocean Lakes 53, Hickory 31

Osbourn Park 77, Osbourn 2

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 88, Bath County 63

Prince George 38, Douglas Freeman 23

Randolph-Henry 47, Goochland 23

Rappahannock County 72, Manassas Park 32

Riverbend 59, King George 45

Rocktown 51, Staunton 43

Rustburg 35, William Campbell 21

Smithfield 44, Poquoson 38

St. Michael 32, Grace Christian 16

Strasburg 39, Sherando 29

Stuart Hall 46, North Cross 33

Stuarts Draft 60, Stonewall Jackson 21

Stuarts Draft 60, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21

Sussex Central, Del. 57, Nandua 26

Temple Christian 50, Roanoke Valley Christian 25

Thomas Dale 56, Deep Run 35

Tunstall 48, Altavista 29

Virginia Academy 70, Cornerstone Christian Academy 16

Warhill 54, Gloucester 35

Warren County 57, Culpeper 51

William Byrd 44, Hidden Valley 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.