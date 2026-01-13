Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 47, Seaside Christian Academy, Md. 29
Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Portsmouth Christian 40
Brentsville 51, Liberty-Bealeton 37
Bruton 45, York 41
Buffalo Gap 40, Nelson County 12
Carlisle 60, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 23
Cave Spring 51, Carroll County 44
Chancellor 58, Fluvanna 36
Chatham 43, Patrick County 41
Chatham Hall 44, Timberlake Christian 22
Clarke County 64, John Handley 51
Clover Hill 63, RHSA 10
Colgan 64, Brooke Point 28
Colonial Beach 47, Carmel 41
Colonial Heights 51, Southampton 20
Edison 51, Justice 30
Essex 42, West Point 38
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 43, Loudoun County Home School 35
Faith Christian-Roanoke 48, Dayspring 40
Galax 76, Radford 48
George C. Marshall 61, John R. Lewis 31
Good Counsel, Md. 72, Bishop O’Connell 41
Greensville County 56, Windsor 24
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 33, Front Royal HomeSchool 30
Heritage (Leesburg) 44, Freedom-South Riding 23
Heritage (Lynchburg) 41, GW-Danville 37
Highland-Warrenton 44, Oakcrest 38
Isle of Wight Academy 62, Greenbrier Christian 41
King William 53, Amelia County 44
Lafayette 39, Tabb 28
Lakeland 44, Norview 36
Lebanon 44, Rye Cove 29
Liberty Christian 64, Amherst County 42
Lloyd C. Bird 65, Huguenot 20
Lord Botetourt 67, Eastern Montgomery 28
Manchester 79, Powhatan 21
Manor High School 56, Granby 32
Mathews 33, Lancaster 31
Mecklenburg County 45, Nottoway 14
Meridian 52, Christ Chapel Academy 22
Mills Godwin 49, Dinwiddie 16
Monacan 52, Midlothian 32
Narrows 62, Giles 21
New Kent 54, Jamestown 52
Norfolk Christian School 54, Miller School 47
North Stafford 47, Unity Reed 2
Ocean Lakes 53, Hickory 31
Osbourn Park 77, Osbourn 2
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 88, Bath County 63
Prince George 38, Douglas Freeman 23
Randolph-Henry 47, Goochland 23
Rappahannock County 72, Manassas Park 32
Riverbend 59, King George 45
Rocktown 51, Staunton 43
Rustburg 35, William Campbell 21
Smithfield 44, Poquoson 38
St. Michael 32, Grace Christian 16
Strasburg 39, Sherando 29
Stuart Hall 46, North Cross 33
Stuarts Draft 60, Stonewall Jackson 21
Stuarts Draft 60, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21
Sussex Central, Del. 57, Nandua 26
Temple Christian 50, Roanoke Valley Christian 25
Thomas Dale 56, Deep Run 35
Tunstall 48, Altavista 29
Virginia Academy 70, Cornerstone Christian Academy 16
Warhill 54, Gloucester 35
Warren County 57, Culpeper 51
William Byrd 44, Hidden Valley 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.