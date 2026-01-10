GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 44, Nelson County 15 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 34, Windsor 32 Bassett 45, Magna Vista 29…

Appomattox 44, Nelson County 15

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 34, Windsor 32

Bassett 45, Magna Vista 29

Bishop O’Connell 86, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 31

Broadway 46, William Monroe 25

Brunswick Academy 19, Kenston Forest 18

Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 35

Cave Spring 49, Blacksburg 34

Central Wise 73, Abingdon 69

Chantilly 49, Westfield 26

Charlottesville 62, Albemarle 25

Chatham 65, Dan River 19

Chatham Hall 65, Southwest Virginia Home School 56

Chelsea Academy 65, Oakcrest 52

Clarke County 91, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22

Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 25

Cornerstone Christian Academy 38, Evergreen 31

Courtland 48, Eastern View 42

Culpeper 56, Chancellor 44

Denbigh 56, Peninsula Catholic 19

East Rockingham 49, Turner Ashby 43

Falls Church 49, Annandale 38

First Colonial 60, Kempsville 37

Frank Cox 32, Tallwood 11

Fredericksburg Christian 53, Summit Christian Academy 11

GW-Danville 35, Tunstall 30

Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 38

George Wythe 75, Grayson County 37

Granby 71, I. C. Norcom High School 37

Green Run 56, Bayside 15

Greenbrier Christian 47, Broadwater Academy 25

Gretna 35, Altavista 29

Henrico 60, Varina 22

Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Tuscarora 41

Heritage (Lynchburg) 58, Amherst County 54

Hidden Valley 45, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 23

Holly Grove, Md. 46, Nandua 31

Indian River 62, Landstown 30

James Robinson 68, Fairfax 32

Jefferson Forest 74, E.C. Glass 46

John Handley 59, Skyline 54

John Marshall 57, Armstrong 23

King’s Fork High School 76, Deep Creek 41

Lake Taylor 46, Churchland 41

Liberty Christian 75, Rustburg 25

Liberty-Bedford 64, Brookville 25

Loudoun County Home School 40, Front Royal HomeSchool 30

Loudoun Valley 56, Briar Woods 29

Louisa 58, Orange County 20

Lunenburg Central 43, Nottoway 28

Luray 44, Rappahannock 31

Luray 44, Rappahannock County 31

Manor High School 71, Maury 37

Millbrook 52, James Wood 29

Mills Godwin 46, Douglas Freeman 28

Mt Carmel 75, Fresta Valley Christian School 19

Nansemond-Suffolk 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 32

Narrows 81, Highland-Monterey 18

Norfolk Academy 34, Collegiate-Richmond 30

Northampton 31, Lancaster 25

Norview 61, Booker T. Washington 2

Oakton 48, Centreville 39

Osbourn 49, Unity Reed 3

Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 29

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 38, Holston 37

Paul VI 52, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 46

Potomac 39, C.D. Hylton 32

Princess Anne 75, Kellam 52

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 40

Ridgeview 44, Lee High 23

Riverbend 52, Mountain View 24

Riverside 53, Loudoun County 49

Rock Ridge 57, Dominion 45

Salem 79, Christiansburg 30

Salem-Va. Beach 82, Ocean Lakes 26

Seton School 44, Calvary Temple 14

Sherando 43, Liberty-Bealeton 42

South County 60, West Springfield 23

South Lakes 29, James Madison 4

Spotswood 78, Harrisonburg 18

St. Catherine’s 43, Carmel 18

St. Christopher’s 70, Fork Union Prep 27

Stafford 47, Massaponax 42

Staunton 44, Buffalo Gap 29

Staunton River 50, Lord Botetourt 34

Steward School 78, Va. Episcopal 31

Strasburg 55, Madison County 28

Stuarts Draft 81, Waynesboro 45

Surry County 76, Franklin 21

Temple Christian 53, Westover Christian 45

Tidewater Academy 33, Amelia Academy 29

Trinity Episcopal 71, Miller School 66

Twin Springs 42, Eastside 37

Union 59, John Battle 29

Veritas Classic Christian School 56, Grace Christian 15

Warren County 63, Manassas Park 10

West Potomac 66, Alexandria City 13

Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 28

Western Branch 67, Lakeland 58

William Fleming 64, William Byrd 26

Wilson Memorial 60, Alleghany 22

Woodgrove 71, Lightridge 54

Woodstock Central 49, Page County 34

York 43, Jamestown 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Monroe vs. Caroline, ppd.

