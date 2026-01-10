GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 44, Nelson County 15
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 34, Windsor 32
Bassett 45, Magna Vista 29
Bishop O’Connell 86, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 31
Broadway 46, William Monroe 25
Brunswick Academy 19, Kenston Forest 18
Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 35
Cave Spring 49, Blacksburg 34
Central Wise 73, Abingdon 69
Chantilly 49, Westfield 26
Charlottesville 62, Albemarle 25
Chatham 65, Dan River 19
Chatham Hall 65, Southwest Virginia Home School 56
Chelsea Academy 65, Oakcrest 52
Clarke County 91, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22
Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 25
Cornerstone Christian Academy 38, Evergreen 31
Courtland 48, Eastern View 42
Culpeper 56, Chancellor 44
Denbigh 56, Peninsula Catholic 19
East Rockingham 49, Turner Ashby 43
Falls Church 49, Annandale 38
First Colonial 60, Kempsville 37
Frank Cox 32, Tallwood 11
Fredericksburg Christian 53, Summit Christian Academy 11
GW-Danville 35, Tunstall 30
Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 38
George Wythe 75, Grayson County 37
Granby 71, I. C. Norcom High School 37
Green Run 56, Bayside 15
Greenbrier Christian 47, Broadwater Academy 25
Gretna 35, Altavista 29
Henrico 60, Varina 22
Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Tuscarora 41
Heritage (Lynchburg) 58, Amherst County 54
Hidden Valley 45, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 23
Holly Grove, Md. 46, Nandua 31
Indian River 62, Landstown 30
James Robinson 68, Fairfax 32
Jefferson Forest 74, E.C. Glass 46
John Handley 59, Skyline 54
John Marshall 57, Armstrong 23
King’s Fork High School 76, Deep Creek 41
Lake Taylor 46, Churchland 41
Liberty Christian 75, Rustburg 25
Liberty-Bedford 64, Brookville 25
Loudoun County Home School 40, Front Royal HomeSchool 30
Loudoun Valley 56, Briar Woods 29
Louisa 58, Orange County 20
Lunenburg Central 43, Nottoway 28
Luray 44, Rappahannock 31
Luray 44, Rappahannock County 31
Manor High School 71, Maury 37
Millbrook 52, James Wood 29
Mills Godwin 46, Douglas Freeman 28
Mt Carmel 75, Fresta Valley Christian School 19
Nansemond-Suffolk 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 32
Narrows 81, Highland-Monterey 18
Norfolk Academy 34, Collegiate-Richmond 30
Northampton 31, Lancaster 25
Norview 61, Booker T. Washington 2
Oakton 48, Centreville 39
Osbourn 49, Unity Reed 3
Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 29
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 38, Holston 37
Paul VI 52, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 46
Potomac 39, C.D. Hylton 32
Princess Anne 75, Kellam 52
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 40
Ridgeview 44, Lee High 23
Riverbend 52, Mountain View 24
Riverside 53, Loudoun County 49
Rock Ridge 57, Dominion 45
Salem 79, Christiansburg 30
Salem-Va. Beach 82, Ocean Lakes 26
Seton School 44, Calvary Temple 14
Sherando 43, Liberty-Bealeton 42
South County 60, West Springfield 23
South Lakes 29, James Madison 4
Spotswood 78, Harrisonburg 18
St. Catherine’s 43, Carmel 18
St. Christopher’s 70, Fork Union Prep 27
Stafford 47, Massaponax 42
Staunton 44, Buffalo Gap 29
Staunton River 50, Lord Botetourt 34
Steward School 78, Va. Episcopal 31
Strasburg 55, Madison County 28
Stuarts Draft 81, Waynesboro 45
Surry County 76, Franklin 21
Temple Christian 53, Westover Christian 45
Tidewater Academy 33, Amelia Academy 29
Trinity Episcopal 71, Miller School 66
Twin Springs 42, Eastside 37
Union 59, John Battle 29
Veritas Classic Christian School 56, Grace Christian 15
Warren County 63, Manassas Park 10
West Potomac 66, Alexandria City 13
Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 28
Western Branch 67, Lakeland 58
William Fleming 64, William Byrd 26
Wilson Memorial 60, Alleghany 22
Woodgrove 71, Lightridge 54
Woodstock Central 49, Page County 34
York 43, Jamestown 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Monroe vs. Caroline, ppd.
