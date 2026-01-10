BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 78, Central Wise 62
Albemarle 79, Charlottesville 59
Amelia Academy 61, Tidewater Academy 34
Appalachian Christian 53, United Christian Academy 27
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 42, Windsor 31
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Steward School 55
Bassett 63, Magna Vista 56
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Southampton Academy 25
Broad Run 63, Freedom-South Riding 56
Brooke Point 69, Colonial Forge 66
Buckingham County 66, Amelia County 40
C. G. Woodson 60, Lake Braddock 58, 2OT
Cape Henry Collegiate 71, Life Christian 45
Cave Spring 63, Blacksburg 30
Chancellor 74, Culpeper 44
Chilhowie 75, Northwood 38
Christ Chapel Academy 60, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 50
Clarke County 68, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 53
Courtland 59, Eastern View 42
Dan River 53, Chatham 39
Dominion 66, Rock Ridge 52
Douglas Freeman 56, Mills Godwin 41
E.C. Glass 49, Jefferson Forest 32
East Rockingham 58, Turner Ashby 41
Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48
Essex 66, Rappahannock 40
Fairfax 51, James Robinson 48
Falls Church 59, Annandale 48
Fauquier 67, Kettle Run 42
Fluvanna 43, Goochland 39
Fort Chiswell 91, Galax 31
Frank Cox 66, Tallwood 37
Franklin County 64, Northside 47
Glenvar 64, James River-Buchanan 46
Grafton 93, New Kent 92
Granby 66, I. C. Norcom High School 46
Grayson County 71, George Wythe 57
Great Bridge 73, Grassfield 69
Green Run 67, Bayside 50
Greenbrier Christian 55, Broadwater Academy 31
Gretna 80, Altavista 76
Hanover 71, Mechanicsville 34
Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Tuscarora 48
Heritage (Lynchburg) 60, Amherst County 54
Hermitage 52, J.R. Tucker 48
Herndon 54, Washington-Liberty 48
Independence 62, Osbourn Park 52
James River-Midlothian 73, Powhatan 37
KACHEA, Tenn. 77, Cornerstone Christian 57
Kempsville 81, First Colonial 63
King’s Fork High School 78, Deep Creek 50
Lake Taylor 70, Churchland 41
Liberty-Bedford 75, Brookville 55
Lloyd C. Bird 71, RHSA 45
Loudoun Valley 67, Briar Woods 65
Louisa 63, Orange County 59
Luray 69, Rappahannock County 48
Manchester 72, Clover Hill 52
Martinsville 66, Floyd County 38
Matoaca 71, Prince George 55
Maury 55, Manor High School 48
Meadowbrook 55, Dinwiddie 47
Midlothian 65, Cosby 44
Millbrook 68, James Wood 59
Narrows 63, Highland-Monterey 31
Nelson County 54, Appomattox 44
New Covenant 81, Lynchburg Home School 53
Northampton 90, K&Q Central 31
Northumberland 62, Lancaster 56
Norview 84, Booker T. Washington 37
Osbourn 62, Unity Reed 48
Page County 51, Woodstock Central 45
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 73, Holston 31
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 72, Hidden Valley 49
Paul VI 72, Bishop Ireton 54
Petersburg 65, Hopewell 35
Poquoson 55, Bruton 47
Portsmouth Christian 73, Denbigh Baptist 41
Potomac 60, C.D. Hylton 24
Princess Anne 72, Kellam 63
Pulaski County 79, Carroll County 68
Radford 57, Patrick County 38
Randolph-Macon Academy 71, Chelsea Academy 43
Regents 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 47
Riverbend 68, Mountain View 51
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 66, Bethel 62
Rustburg 64, Liberty Christian 62
Rye Cove 59, J.I. Burton 46
Sherando 62, Liberty-Bealeton 41
Skyline 67, John Handley 64
Spotswood 113, Harrisonburg 23
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Collegiate-Richmond 49
Staunton River 47, Lord Botetourt 42
Strasburg 38, Madison County 34
Stuarts Draft 50, Waynesboro 27
TJHS 68, Prince Edward County 51
Tandem Friends 85, Quantico 32
The St. James 67, CATS, Mass. 57
Tunstall 51, GW-Danville 45
Twin Valley 55, Hurley 46
Union 42, John Battle 39
Va. Episcopal 71, Eastern Mennonite 20
Varina 57, Henrico 49
Veritas Classic Christian School 53, Hampton Roads 44
Walsingham Academy 83, Williamsburg Christian Academy 16
Warhill 50, Tabb 49
Warren County 49, Manassas Park 43
West Potomac 67, Alexandria City 39
West Springfield 52, South County 35
Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 38
Western Branch 81, Lakeland 46
Westfield 75, Chantilly 38
Westover Christian 66, Temple Christian 60
William Fleming 62, William Byrd 48
William Monroe 57, Broadway 45
Wilson Memorial 70, Alleghany 67
Woodbridge 63, Freedom-Woodbridge 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caroline vs. James Monroe, ppd.
