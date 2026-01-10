BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 78, Central Wise 62 Albemarle 79, Charlottesville 59 Amelia Academy 61, Tidewater Academy 34 Appalachian Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 78, Central Wise 62

Albemarle 79, Charlottesville 59

Amelia Academy 61, Tidewater Academy 34

Appalachian Christian 53, United Christian Academy 27

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 42, Windsor 31

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Steward School 55

Bassett 63, Magna Vista 56

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Southampton Academy 25

Broad Run 63, Freedom-South Riding 56

Brooke Point 69, Colonial Forge 66

Buckingham County 66, Amelia County 40

C. G. Woodson 60, Lake Braddock 58, 2OT

Cape Henry Collegiate 71, Life Christian 45

Cave Spring 63, Blacksburg 30

Chancellor 74, Culpeper 44

Chilhowie 75, Northwood 38

Christ Chapel Academy 60, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 50

Clarke County 68, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 53

Courtland 59, Eastern View 42

Dan River 53, Chatham 39

Dominion 66, Rock Ridge 52

Douglas Freeman 56, Mills Godwin 41

E.C. Glass 49, Jefferson Forest 32

East Rockingham 58, Turner Ashby 41

Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48

Essex 66, Rappahannock 40

Fairfax 51, James Robinson 48

Falls Church 59, Annandale 48

Fauquier 67, Kettle Run 42

Fluvanna 43, Goochland 39

Fort Chiswell 91, Galax 31

Frank Cox 66, Tallwood 37

Franklin County 64, Northside 47

Glenvar 64, James River-Buchanan 46

Grafton 93, New Kent 92

Granby 66, I. C. Norcom High School 46

Grayson County 71, George Wythe 57

Great Bridge 73, Grassfield 69

Green Run 67, Bayside 50

Greenbrier Christian 55, Broadwater Academy 31

Gretna 80, Altavista 76

Hanover 71, Mechanicsville 34

Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Tuscarora 48

Heritage (Lynchburg) 60, Amherst County 54

Hermitage 52, J.R. Tucker 48

Herndon 54, Washington-Liberty 48

Independence 62, Osbourn Park 52

James River-Midlothian 73, Powhatan 37

KACHEA, Tenn. 77, Cornerstone Christian 57

Kempsville 81, First Colonial 63

King’s Fork High School 78, Deep Creek 50

Lake Taylor 70, Churchland 41

Liberty-Bedford 75, Brookville 55

Lloyd C. Bird 71, RHSA 45

Loudoun Valley 67, Briar Woods 65

Louisa 63, Orange County 59

Luray 69, Rappahannock County 48

Manchester 72, Clover Hill 52

Martinsville 66, Floyd County 38

Matoaca 71, Prince George 55

Maury 55, Manor High School 48

Meadowbrook 55, Dinwiddie 47

Midlothian 65, Cosby 44

Millbrook 68, James Wood 59

Narrows 63, Highland-Monterey 31

Nelson County 54, Appomattox 44

New Covenant 81, Lynchburg Home School 53

Northampton 90, K&Q Central 31

Northumberland 62, Lancaster 56

Norview 84, Booker T. Washington 37

Osbourn 62, Unity Reed 48

Page County 51, Woodstock Central 45

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 73, Holston 31

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 72, Hidden Valley 49

Paul VI 72, Bishop Ireton 54

Petersburg 65, Hopewell 35

Poquoson 55, Bruton 47

Portsmouth Christian 73, Denbigh Baptist 41

Potomac 60, C.D. Hylton 24

Princess Anne 72, Kellam 63

Pulaski County 79, Carroll County 68

Radford 57, Patrick County 38

Randolph-Macon Academy 71, Chelsea Academy 43

Regents 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 47

Riverbend 68, Mountain View 51

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 66, Bethel 62

Rustburg 64, Liberty Christian 62

Rye Cove 59, J.I. Burton 46

Sherando 62, Liberty-Bealeton 41

Skyline 67, John Handley 64

Spotswood 113, Harrisonburg 23

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Collegiate-Richmond 49

Staunton River 47, Lord Botetourt 42

Strasburg 38, Madison County 34

Stuarts Draft 50, Waynesboro 27

TJHS 68, Prince Edward County 51

Tandem Friends 85, Quantico 32

The St. James 67, CATS, Mass. 57

Tunstall 51, GW-Danville 45

Twin Valley 55, Hurley 46

Union 42, John Battle 39

Va. Episcopal 71, Eastern Mennonite 20

Varina 57, Henrico 49

Veritas Classic Christian School 53, Hampton Roads 44

Walsingham Academy 83, Williamsburg Christian Academy 16

Warhill 50, Tabb 49

Warren County 49, Manassas Park 43

West Potomac 67, Alexandria City 39

West Springfield 52, South County 35

Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 38

Western Branch 81, Lakeland 46

Westfield 75, Chantilly 38

Westover Christian 66, Temple Christian 60

William Fleming 62, William Byrd 48

William Monroe 57, Broadway 45

Wilson Memorial 70, Alleghany 67

Woodbridge 63, Freedom-Woodbridge 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caroline vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.