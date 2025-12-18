Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 33, Thornwell 32
Beaufort 62, Ashley Ridge 57
Brashier Middle College 30, High Point Academy 29
Chapman 49, Chesnee 26
Dillon 72, Pembroke Swett, N.C. 52
Edisto 42, Calhoun County 24
Fort Dorchester 60, Baptist Hill 20
Fox Creek 55, Columbia 19
Hartsville 45, Manning 41
Marlboro County 67, Mullins 46
McCormick 51, Calhoun Falls 19
Myrtle Beach 42, Waccamaw 31
Nation Ford 69, Central 13
Ninety Six 60, Emerald 14
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 61, Woodland 45
Rock Hill 65, York Comprehensive 17
Saluda 44, Ridge Spring-Monetta 26
South Florence 70, West Florence 16
Stephens County, Ga. 39, Pendleton 27
Timberland 58, Stratford 21
Westwood 54, Fairfield Central 18
Wren 62, Palmetto HS SC 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
