Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 66, Pulaski County 60

Annandale 51, Gar-Field 33

Broadwater Academy 53, Chincoteague 16

Broadway 64, Monticello 30

Brooke Point 44, Osbourn 13

C.D. Hylton 44, John R. Lewis 19

Clarke County 51, John Handley 26

Culpeper 59, William Monroe 58

Fauquier 45, Orange County 33

Fort Chiswell 41, Rural Retreat 39

Fort Defiance 49, Page County 40

Galax 64, Narrows 40

Gate City 55, Virginia 50

George Wythe 79, Auburn 48

Granby 50, Norview 28

Hidden Valley 52, Glenvar 35

James River-Buchanan 48, Rockbridge County 39

Kellam 47, Deep Creek 45

Lafayette 46, Bruton 33

Lake Taylor 61, I. C. Norcom High School 19

Lord Botetourt 78, Blacksburg 29

Monacan 54, RHSA 3

Musselman, W.Va. 51, Millbrook 50

Radford 60, Giles 54

Riverheads 50, Parry McCluer 37

Stafford 59, Alexandria City 33

Sussex Central 43, Franklin 15

The Covenant School 61, Christchurch 45

Twin Springs 60, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 24

Union 62, Honaker 26

Varina 67, TJHS 5

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

