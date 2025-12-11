Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 66, Pulaski County 60
Annandale 51, Gar-Field 33
Broadwater Academy 53, Chincoteague 16
Broadway 64, Monticello 30
Brooke Point 44, Osbourn 13
C.D. Hylton 44, John R. Lewis 19
Clarke County 51, John Handley 26
Culpeper 59, William Monroe 58
Fauquier 45, Orange County 33
Fort Chiswell 41, Rural Retreat 39
Fort Defiance 49, Page County 40
Galax 64, Narrows 40
Gate City 55, Virginia 50
George Wythe 79, Auburn 48
Granby 50, Norview 28
Hidden Valley 52, Glenvar 35
James River-Buchanan 48, Rockbridge County 39
Kellam 47, Deep Creek 45
Lafayette 46, Bruton 33
Lake Taylor 61, I. C. Norcom High School 19
Lord Botetourt 78, Blacksburg 29
Monacan 54, RHSA 3
Musselman, W.Va. 51, Millbrook 50
Radford 60, Giles 54
Riverheads 50, Parry McCluer 37
Stafford 59, Alexandria City 33
Sussex Central 43, Franklin 15
The Covenant School 61, Christchurch 45
Twin Springs 60, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 24
Union 62, Honaker 26
Varina 67, TJHS 5
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
