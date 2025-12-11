Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 71, Lewisville 14
Atlantic Collegiate 55, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44
Baptist Hill 53, North Charleston 42
Ben Lippen 66, Trinity Byrnes School 27
Berkeley 42, James Island 13
Bishop England 52, Academic Magnet 34
Blythewood 54, Dutch Fork 49
Chapman 56, Chesnee 24
Charlotte Providence, N.C. 75, Nation Ford 54
Chesterfield 58, Hartsville 45
Colleton County 55, R.B. Stall 20
Darlington 60, Lamar 9
First Baptist 66, Ashley Ridge 51
Fort Dorchester 39, Brookland-Cayce 26
Gaffney 60, Fort Mill 33
Goose Creek 73, Beaufort 19
Gray Collegiate Academy 72, Midland Valley 39
Heathwood Hall 40, Dreher 36
Hilton Head Island 57, Battery Creek 23
Irmo 63, Spring Valley 59
James F. Byrnes 66, Greer 19
Laurens 43, Woodruff 39
Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 66, Indian Land 36
Myrtle Beach 46, Carvers Bay 21
Ninety Six 61, Emerald 14
North Myrtle Beach 48, Wilmington Laney, N.C. 45
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Woodland 49
Philip Simmons 39, Cane Bay 29
Ridge Spring-Monetta 56, Pelion 36
South Florence 64, Andrews 20
Spartanburg 72, Woodmont 70
Timberland 61, Stratford 18
White Knoll 50, Aiken 22
Williston-Elko 50, Barnwell 44
Wren 89, Palmetto HS SC 9
___
