Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 71, Lewisville 14

Atlantic Collegiate 55, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44

Baptist Hill 53, North Charleston 42

Ben Lippen 66, Trinity Byrnes School 27

Berkeley 42, James Island 13

Bishop England 52, Academic Magnet 34

Blythewood 54, Dutch Fork 49

Chapman 56, Chesnee 24

Charlotte Providence, N.C. 75, Nation Ford 54

Chesterfield 58, Hartsville 45

Colleton County 55, R.B. Stall 20

Darlington 60, Lamar 9

First Baptist 66, Ashley Ridge 51

Fort Dorchester 39, Brookland-Cayce 26

Gaffney 60, Fort Mill 33

Goose Creek 73, Beaufort 19

Gray Collegiate Academy 72, Midland Valley 39

Heathwood Hall 40, Dreher 36

Hilton Head Island 57, Battery Creek 23

Irmo 63, Spring Valley 59

James F. Byrnes 66, Greer 19

Laurens 43, Woodruff 39

Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 66, Indian Land 36

Myrtle Beach 46, Carvers Bay 21

Ninety Six 61, Emerald 14

North Myrtle Beach 48, Wilmington Laney, N.C. 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Woodland 49

Philip Simmons 39, Cane Bay 29

Ridge Spring-Monetta 56, Pelion 36

South Florence 64, Andrews 20

Spartanburg 72, Woodmont 70

Timberland 61, Stratford 18

White Knoll 50, Aiken 22

Williston-Elko 50, Barnwell 44

Wren 89, Palmetto HS SC 9

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

