Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ambrose, Idaho 73, Ontario 0 Ashland 52, Mazama 50 Baker 49, Molalla 36 Banks 69, Logan Memorial,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose, Idaho 73, Ontario 0

Ashland 52, Mazama 50

Baker 49, Molalla 36

Banks 69, Logan Memorial, Calif. 25

Camas Valley 41, Gold Beach 33

Centennial 44, Roosevelt 33

Clackamas 58, Auburn Riverside, Wash. 42

Clatskanie 39, Warrenton 34

Cleveland 53, Sunset 40

Colton 70, Gaston 42

Connell, Wash. 89, McLoughlin 26

Cottage Grove 37, Klamath 35

Crane 65, Joseph 35

Crosshill Christian 54, Santiam 25

Davis, Wash. 68, Southridge 49

Dayton 37, Blanchet 34

Douglas 31, Monroe 30

Dufur 66, Damascus Christian 16

Echo 61, Condon 19

Etiwanda, Calif. 51, Tualatin 41

Fortuna, Calif. 40, Ridgeview 34

Gervais 41, Willamette Valley Christian 21

Gladstone 50, Catlin Gabel 28

Glendale 56, Prospect 15

Glide 67, Riddle 11

Grangeville, Idaho 66, Pendleton 35

Harrisburg 48, Scio 19

Imbler 49, Powder Valley 40

Ione/Arlington 31, Griswold 27

Justin Siena, Calif. 64, Cascade 52

Kennedy 40, Enterprise 25

La Salle 54, Wells 39

Lebanon 71, Thurston 48

Lincoln 50, West Salem 43

Lowell 59, Illinois Valley 31

Mapleton 61, Oakridge 13

McMinnville 52, Glencoe 39

Mid-Pacific, Hawaii 58, Jefferson 31

Mohawk 47, Crow 31

Mountain View 49, Willamette 39

Mountainside 60, Forest Grove 26

Nelson 73, Barlow 59

New Hope Christian 44, Reedsport 15

Newberg 56, San Luis Obispo, Calif. 47

Nixyaawii 52, Wallowa 14

North Lake 55, South Wasco County 40

Oakland 40, Heppner 25

Open Door 25, Horizon Christian Hood River 21

Oregon City 66, Grant 57

Pilot Rock 55, Pine Eagle 42

Powers 56, Lewis Academy 28

Putnam 33, Liberty 22

Regis 57, Riverdale 18

Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 39, Century 34

Sheldon 43, Grace Christian, Alaska 24

Silverton 47, Grants Pass 43

South Medford 50, Dallas Faith Family, Texas 36

South Salem 60, Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 41

Southwest Christian 45, St. Paul 38

Springfield 55, Crescent Valley 32

St. Joseph Academy, Calif. 75, Jesuit 58

Stayton 47, Creswell 32

Sweet Home 37, Estacada 33

Taft 65, Salem Academy 15

Tigard 31, Franklin 29

Tillamook 62, Astoria 35

Triangle Lake 35, Eddyville 21

Umpqua Valley Christian 48, Perrydale 30

Valley Catholic 46, Sutherlin 42

West Linn 47, Beaverton 39

Weston-McEwen 39, Knappa 36

Westside Christian 38, Riverside 14

Westview 59, North Medford 23

Westview, Calif. 64, Sherwood 48

Yamhill-Carlton 50, Elmira 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rainier vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.