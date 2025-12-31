Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose, Idaho 73, Ontario 0
Ashland 52, Mazama 50
Baker 49, Molalla 36
Banks 69, Logan Memorial, Calif. 25
Camas Valley 41, Gold Beach 33
Centennial 44, Roosevelt 33
Clackamas 58, Auburn Riverside, Wash. 42
Clatskanie 39, Warrenton 34
Cleveland 53, Sunset 40
Colton 70, Gaston 42
Connell, Wash. 89, McLoughlin 26
Cottage Grove 37, Klamath 35
Crane 65, Joseph 35
Crosshill Christian 54, Santiam 25
Davis, Wash. 68, Southridge 49
Dayton 37, Blanchet 34
Douglas 31, Monroe 30
Dufur 66, Damascus Christian 16
Echo 61, Condon 19
Etiwanda, Calif. 51, Tualatin 41
Fortuna, Calif. 40, Ridgeview 34
Gervais 41, Willamette Valley Christian 21
Gladstone 50, Catlin Gabel 28
Glendale 56, Prospect 15
Glide 67, Riddle 11
Grangeville, Idaho 66, Pendleton 35
Harrisburg 48, Scio 19
Imbler 49, Powder Valley 40
Ione/Arlington 31, Griswold 27
Justin Siena, Calif. 64, Cascade 52
Kennedy 40, Enterprise 25
La Salle 54, Wells 39
Lebanon 71, Thurston 48
Lincoln 50, West Salem 43
Lowell 59, Illinois Valley 31
Mapleton 61, Oakridge 13
McMinnville 52, Glencoe 39
Mid-Pacific, Hawaii 58, Jefferson 31
Mohawk 47, Crow 31
Mountain View 49, Willamette 39
Mountainside 60, Forest Grove 26
Nelson 73, Barlow 59
New Hope Christian 44, Reedsport 15
Newberg 56, San Luis Obispo, Calif. 47
Nixyaawii 52, Wallowa 14
North Lake 55, South Wasco County 40
Oakland 40, Heppner 25
Open Door 25, Horizon Christian Hood River 21
Oregon City 66, Grant 57
Pilot Rock 55, Pine Eagle 42
Powers 56, Lewis Academy 28
Putnam 33, Liberty 22
Regis 57, Riverdale 18
Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 39, Century 34
Sheldon 43, Grace Christian, Alaska 24
Silverton 47, Grants Pass 43
South Medford 50, Dallas Faith Family, Texas 36
South Salem 60, Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 41
Southwest Christian 45, St. Paul 38
Springfield 55, Crescent Valley 32
St. Joseph Academy, Calif. 75, Jesuit 58
Stayton 47, Creswell 32
Sweet Home 37, Estacada 33
Taft 65, Salem Academy 15
Tigard 31, Franklin 29
Tillamook 62, Astoria 35
Triangle Lake 35, Eddyville 21
Umpqua Valley Christian 48, Perrydale 30
Valley Catholic 46, Sutherlin 42
West Linn 47, Beaverton 39
Weston-McEwen 39, Knappa 36
Westside Christian 38, Riverside 14
Westview 59, North Medford 23
Westview, Calif. 64, Sherwood 48
Yamhill-Carlton 50, Elmira 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rainier vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.
