Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Athens Academy, Ga. 69, Ashley Ridge 40 Berkeley 65, Perkiomen Valley, Pa. 53 Bishop England 53, Charlotte…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens Academy, Ga. 69, Ashley Ridge 40

Berkeley 65, Perkiomen Valley, Pa. 53

Bishop England 53, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 29

Blackville-Hilda 41, Barnwell 38

Blythewood 51, Clover 42

Canton Pisgah, N.C. 58, Travelers Rest 44

Chapin 51, St. Joseph 40

Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 43, Fort Mill 41

Clinton 61, C.A. Johnson 20

Colleton County 49, Hanahan 33

Concord Christian, Tenn. 56, Mountain View 21

Denmark-Olar 46, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31

Fort Dorchester 42, St. Andrew’s, Ga. 38

Fountain Inn 58, Lake Marion 37

Greenville Technical Charter 47, Crescent 34

Habersham Central, Ga. 53, Pendleton 33

Haines City, Fla. 51, Carolina Forest 33

Holly Hill Academy 31, Andrew Jackson Academy 22

James F. Byrnes 65, First Baptist 63

Landrum 69, Spartanburg 61

Laurens Academy 44, Ninety Six 40

Lincoln County, Tenn. 54, Cane Bay 11

Lucy Beckham 54, West Ashley 50

Madison County, Ga. 44, Woodmont 33

Marion 48, Hartsville 44

Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 57, Chesterfield 48

Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 62, Boiling Springs 45

Murphy, N.C. 60, Chesnee 52

Northwood Academy 72, Mill Creek, Ga. 28

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 54, Lexington 54

Palmetto Christian Academy 48, Ironton Rock Hill, Ohio 30

Radnor, Pa. 46, James Island 34

Salem, Va. 68, Wren 34

Walhalla 52, Christ Church Episcopal 16

West Oak 60, Palmetto HS SC 22

Westminster Catawba Christian 49, Blacksburg 25

Westminster, Ga. 49, Blacksburg 25

Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 61, Bluffton 43

Boo Williams Holiday Classic=

Blue Division=

Third Place=

Lake Taylor, Va. 49, Legion Collegiate 6

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.