Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens Academy, Ga. 69, Ashley Ridge 40
Berkeley 65, Perkiomen Valley, Pa. 53
Bishop England 53, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 29
Blackville-Hilda 41, Barnwell 38
Blythewood 51, Clover 42
Canton Pisgah, N.C. 58, Travelers Rest 44
Chapin 51, St. Joseph 40
Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 43, Fort Mill 41
Clinton 61, C.A. Johnson 20
Colleton County 49, Hanahan 33
Concord Christian, Tenn. 56, Mountain View 21
Denmark-Olar 46, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31
Fort Dorchester 42, St. Andrew’s, Ga. 38
Fountain Inn 58, Lake Marion 37
Greenville Technical Charter 47, Crescent 34
Habersham Central, Ga. 53, Pendleton 33
Haines City, Fla. 51, Carolina Forest 33
Holly Hill Academy 31, Andrew Jackson Academy 22
James F. Byrnes 65, First Baptist 63
Landrum 69, Spartanburg 61
Laurens Academy 44, Ninety Six 40
Lincoln County, Tenn. 54, Cane Bay 11
Lucy Beckham 54, West Ashley 50
Madison County, Ga. 44, Woodmont 33
Marion 48, Hartsville 44
Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 57, Chesterfield 48
Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 62, Boiling Springs 45
Murphy, N.C. 60, Chesnee 52
Northwood Academy 72, Mill Creek, Ga. 28
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 54, Lexington 54
Palmetto Christian Academy 48, Ironton Rock Hill, Ohio 30
Radnor, Pa. 46, James Island 34
Salem, Va. 68, Wren 34
Walhalla 52, Christ Church Episcopal 16
West Oak 60, Palmetto HS SC 22
Westminster Catawba Christian 49, Blacksburg 25
Westminster, Ga. 49, Blacksburg 25
Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 61, Bluffton 43
Boo Williams Holiday Classic=
Blue Division=
Third Place=
Lake Taylor, Va. 49, Legion Collegiate 6
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.