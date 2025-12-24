Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hartsville 51, Cheraw 30
Hillcrest 53, Nation Ford 43
Latta 49, King’s Academy 33
Laurens 42, Irmo 41
Marion 50, Florence Christian 37
Menendez, Fla. 57, Seneca 41
Morrow, Ga. 49, Wilson 34
North Central 34, Lamar 30
Patrick Henry Academy 43, Andrew Jackson 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
