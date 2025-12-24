Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Hartsville 51, Cheraw 30 Hillcrest 53, Nation Ford 43 Latta 49, King’s Academy 33 Laurens 42, Irmo…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hartsville 51, Cheraw 30

Hillcrest 53, Nation Ford 43

Latta 49, King’s Academy 33

Laurens 42, Irmo 41

Marion 50, Florence Christian 37

Menendez, Fla. 57, Seneca 41

Morrow, Ga. 49, Wilson 34

North Central 34, Lamar 30

Patrick Henry Academy 43, Andrew Jackson 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.