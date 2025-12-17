Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of Our Lady 34, Jefferson Rise 25
Acadiana 51, Eunice 11
Acadiana Christian 48, Word of God Academy 33
Alexandria 62, Barbe 21
Avoyelles Charter 37, Bunkie 24
Baker 55, Port Allen 10
Bell City 71, South Beauregard 51
CHEF of Lousiana 27, Freedom Life Academy 11
Caldwell Parish 47, Delta Charter 16
Carver 49, Mt Carmel 42
Central – B.R. 44, Tara 22
Choudrant 61, Calvin 50
Church Point 42, Beau Chene 41
Comeaux 36, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 27
David Thibodaux 60, DeRidder 40
Denham Springs 57, Glen Oaks 25
Destrehan 62, Chalmette 25
Dodson 42, Claiborne Christian 29
Doyline 24, Georgetown 22
East Jefferson 43, Landry/Walker 39
Easton 59, West Jefferson 24
Elton 41, Welsh 37
Evans 76, Oberlin 41
Family Community 41, LaSalle 30
Florien 69, Leesville 38
Franklinton 36, Sumner 27
French Settlement 61, East St. John 25
Glenmora 53, Hicks 50
Grand Lake 46, Vinton 19
Grant 57, Castor 51
H.L. Bourgeois 40, Karr 34
Hackberry 56, Gueydan 5
Hammond 41, Hahnville 39
Harrisonburg 60, Grace Christian 20
Hathaway 52, Lake Arthur 31
Haynes Academy 44, South Plaquemines 29
Huntington 52, Parkway 47
Iowa 73, New Iberia 39
Jeanerette 63, Patterson 54
Lafayette 52, Northwest 38
Lake Charles College Prep 44, Opelousas Catholic 25
Lakeside 35, Haynesville 28
Lena Northwood 2, DeRidder 0
Live Oak 58, Port Barre 10
Louisiana School for the Deaf 30, False River Academy 26
Loyola Prep 27, Woodlawn (SH) 25
Lutcher 55, Covenant Christian Academy 26
Madison 27, Block 26
Madison Prep 82, Helix Mentorship Academy 13
Mangham 59, Delhi 27
Mansfield 45, B.T. Washington 20
Midland 70, Fairview 54
Natchitoches Central 51, Winnfield 32
North Vermilion 50, Ville Platte 47
Northeast 44, Broadmoor 40
Oak Grove 61, Union Parish 36
Oak Hill 57, Merryville 45
Opelousas 48, RHS 25
Ouachita Parish 51, Franklin Parish 18
Pickering 30, Hornbeck 21
Pine 55, Holden 46
Pitkin 57, Buckeye 45
Plain Dealing 37, North Webster 16
Pleasant Hill 54, Logansport 45
Prairieville 73, Plaquemine 34
Rapides 43, Pineville 36
Reeves 58, Johnson Bayou 21
Rosepine 66, Anacoco 42
Ruston 58, Airline 36
Saline 60, Simsboro 45
Scotlandville 62, Livonia 31
Shreveport Northwood 53, Benton 36
Simpson 63, St. Joseph 24
South Cameron 45, DeQuincy 13
Southside 68, Central Catholic 18
Southwood 63, Calvary Baptist Academy 46
St. Amant 57, Ascension Catholic 51
St. Louis 66, Kinder 41
St. Martinville 32, Breaux Bridge 30
Sterlington 64, West Ouachita 17
Terrebonne 49, E.D. White 41
Thibodaux 41, Assumption 25
Tioga 71, Richwood 63
West St. John 49, Maurepas 21
Westgate 55, Ellender 29
Weston 59, Downsville 16
White Castle 50, Slaughter 16
Zachary 43, Southern Lab 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bossier vs. Lakeview, ccd.
C.E. Byrd vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd.
Iota vs. Ascension Episcopal, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.