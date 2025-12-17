Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of Our Lady 34, Jefferson Rise 25 Acadiana 51, Eunice 11 Acadiana Christian 48, Word of…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of Our Lady 34, Jefferson Rise 25

Acadiana 51, Eunice 11

Acadiana Christian 48, Word of God Academy 33

Alexandria 62, Barbe 21

Avoyelles Charter 37, Bunkie 24

Baker 55, Port Allen 10

Bell City 71, South Beauregard 51

CHEF of Lousiana 27, Freedom Life Academy 11

Caldwell Parish 47, Delta Charter 16

Carver 49, Mt Carmel 42

Central – B.R. 44, Tara 22

Choudrant 61, Calvin 50

Church Point 42, Beau Chene 41

Comeaux 36, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 27

David Thibodaux 60, DeRidder 40

Denham Springs 57, Glen Oaks 25

Destrehan 62, Chalmette 25

Dodson 42, Claiborne Christian 29

Doyline 24, Georgetown 22

East Jefferson 43, Landry/Walker 39

Easton 59, West Jefferson 24

Elton 41, Welsh 37

Evans 76, Oberlin 41

Family Community 41, LaSalle 30

Florien 69, Leesville 38

Franklinton 36, Sumner 27

French Settlement 61, East St. John 25

Glenmora 53, Hicks 50

Grand Lake 46, Vinton 19

Grant 57, Castor 51

H.L. Bourgeois 40, Karr 34

Hackberry 56, Gueydan 5

Hammond 41, Hahnville 39

Harrisonburg 60, Grace Christian 20

Hathaway 52, Lake Arthur 31

Haynes Academy 44, South Plaquemines 29

Huntington 52, Parkway 47

Iowa 73, New Iberia 39

Jeanerette 63, Patterson 54

Lafayette 52, Northwest 38

Lake Charles College Prep 44, Opelousas Catholic 25

Lakeside 35, Haynesville 28

Lena Northwood 2, DeRidder 0

Live Oak 58, Port Barre 10

Louisiana School for the Deaf 30, False River Academy 26

Loyola Prep 27, Woodlawn (SH) 25

Lutcher 55, Covenant Christian Academy 26

Madison 27, Block 26

Madison Prep 82, Helix Mentorship Academy 13

Mangham 59, Delhi 27

Mansfield 45, B.T. Washington 20

Midland 70, Fairview 54

Natchitoches Central 51, Winnfield 32

North Vermilion 50, Ville Platte 47

Northeast 44, Broadmoor 40

Oak Grove 61, Union Parish 36

Oak Hill 57, Merryville 45

Opelousas 48, RHS 25

Ouachita Parish 51, Franklin Parish 18

Pickering 30, Hornbeck 21

Pine 55, Holden 46

Pitkin 57, Buckeye 45

Plain Dealing 37, North Webster 16

Pleasant Hill 54, Logansport 45

Prairieville 73, Plaquemine 34

Rapides 43, Pineville 36

Reeves 58, Johnson Bayou 21

Rosepine 66, Anacoco 42

Ruston 58, Airline 36

Saline 60, Simsboro 45

Scotlandville 62, Livonia 31

Shreveport Northwood 53, Benton 36

Simpson 63, St. Joseph 24

South Cameron 45, DeQuincy 13

Southside 68, Central Catholic 18

Southwood 63, Calvary Baptist Academy 46

St. Amant 57, Ascension Catholic 51

St. Louis 66, Kinder 41

St. Martinville 32, Breaux Bridge 30

Sterlington 64, West Ouachita 17

Terrebonne 49, E.D. White 41

Thibodaux 41, Assumption 25

Tioga 71, Richwood 63

West St. John 49, Maurepas 21

Westgate 55, Ellender 29

Weston 59, Downsville 16

White Castle 50, Slaughter 16

Zachary 43, Southern Lab 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bossier vs. Lakeview, ccd.

C.E. Byrd vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd.

Iota vs. Ascension Episcopal, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

