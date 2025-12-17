Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 58, Brookville 25 Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 48 Auburn 67, Giles 36 Blacksburg 57, Patrick…

Amherst County 58, Brookville 25

Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 48

Auburn 67, Giles 36

Blacksburg 57, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 25

Brentsville 55, Skyline 54

Briar Woods 50, Potomac Falls 37

Broadway 60, Staunton 44

Buckingham County 38, Lunenburg Central 34

Chancellor 61, Caroline 32

Chatham 76, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16

Christ Chapel Academy 60, St. Michael 23

Christiansburg 53, Hidden Valley 38

Clarke County 65, Luray 30

Colgan 53, C.D. Hylton 49

Cosby 66, Monacan 31

Courtland 59, King George 37

Deep Run 46, Mechanicsville 31

E.C. Glass 51, Liberty-Bedford 45

Eastern Montgomery 55, Glenvar 37

Fort Chiswell 61, Bath County 29

Fredericksburg Christian 40, Wakefield School 17

Fredericksburg Homeschool 55, Immanuel Christian 43

Gar-Field 67, Potomac 1

Gate City 53, Lee High 30

Grafton 51, Lafayette 37

Grundy 65, Richlands 13

Henrico 78, Atlee 46

Highland Springs 51, Mills Godwin 42

Indian River 76, I. C. Norcom High School 30

J.R. Tucker 50, Varina 38

James Monroe 79, Spotsylvania 13

John Marshall 69, Greensville County 28

John R. Lewis 42, Falls Church 38

Justice 51, Mount Vernon 26

King William 59, Middlesex 46

Landstown 76, Bayside 27

Liberty Christian 73, Jefferson Forest 41

Louisa 57, Monticello 40

Massaponax 54, Mountain View 16

Menchville 82, Denbigh 15

Midlothian 47, Clover Hill 44

Mt Carmel 54, Regents 13

North Cross 36, Blue Ridge Christian 31

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 47, Maggie L. Walker GS 39

Petersburg 57, Matoaca 20

Phelps, Ky. 68, Hurley 38

Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 39

Powhatan 59, Huguenot 19

Prince Edward County 55, Cumberland 32

Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 33

Princess Anne 97, Ocean Lakes 26

Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 18

Randolph-Henry 42, Nottoway 15

Riverbend 52, Brooke Point 38

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 28

Rural Retreat 43, Rye Cove 39

Rustburg 37, Heritage (Lynchburg) 31

Salem 55, Lord Botetourt 26

Southampton 56, Franklin 48

Strasburg 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21

Stuarts Draft 73, Rockbridge County 23

Thomas Dale 82, Meadowbrook 5

Turner Ashby 84, Harrisonburg 11

Virginia Academy 69, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 66

Waynesboro 39, Alleghany 32

William Campbell 42, Gretna 23

Wilson Memorial 52, Riverheads 47

Woodstock Central 58, Madison County 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

