Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 58, Brookville 25
Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 48
Auburn 67, Giles 36
Blacksburg 57, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 25
Brentsville 55, Skyline 54
Briar Woods 50, Potomac Falls 37
Broadway 60, Staunton 44
Buckingham County 38, Lunenburg Central 34
Chancellor 61, Caroline 32
Chatham 76, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16
Christ Chapel Academy 60, St. Michael 23
Christiansburg 53, Hidden Valley 38
Clarke County 65, Luray 30
Colgan 53, C.D. Hylton 49
Cosby 66, Monacan 31
Courtland 59, King George 37
Deep Run 46, Mechanicsville 31
E.C. Glass 51, Liberty-Bedford 45
Eastern Montgomery 55, Glenvar 37
Fort Chiswell 61, Bath County 29
Fredericksburg Christian 40, Wakefield School 17
Fredericksburg Homeschool 55, Immanuel Christian 43
Gar-Field 67, Potomac 1
Gate City 53, Lee High 30
Grafton 51, Lafayette 37
Grundy 65, Richlands 13
Henrico 78, Atlee 46
Highland Springs 51, Mills Godwin 42
Indian River 76, I. C. Norcom High School 30
J.R. Tucker 50, Varina 38
James Monroe 79, Spotsylvania 13
John Marshall 69, Greensville County 28
John R. Lewis 42, Falls Church 38
Justice 51, Mount Vernon 26
King William 59, Middlesex 46
Landstown 76, Bayside 27
Liberty Christian 73, Jefferson Forest 41
Louisa 57, Monticello 40
Massaponax 54, Mountain View 16
Menchville 82, Denbigh 15
Midlothian 47, Clover Hill 44
Mt Carmel 54, Regents 13
North Cross 36, Blue Ridge Christian 31
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 47, Maggie L. Walker GS 39
Petersburg 57, Matoaca 20
Phelps, Ky. 68, Hurley 38
Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 39
Powhatan 59, Huguenot 19
Prince Edward County 55, Cumberland 32
Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 33
Princess Anne 97, Ocean Lakes 26
Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 18
Randolph-Henry 42, Nottoway 15
Riverbend 52, Brooke Point 38
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 28
Rural Retreat 43, Rye Cove 39
Rustburg 37, Heritage (Lynchburg) 31
Salem 55, Lord Botetourt 26
Southampton 56, Franklin 48
Strasburg 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21
Stuarts Draft 73, Rockbridge County 23
Thomas Dale 82, Meadowbrook 5
Turner Ashby 84, Harrisonburg 11
Virginia Academy 69, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 66
Waynesboro 39, Alleghany 32
William Campbell 42, Gretna 23
Wilson Memorial 52, Riverheads 47
Woodstock Central 58, Madison County 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
