Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= ALA-Lexington 66, Columbia 48 Aiken 84, Batesburg-Leesville 74 Airport 59, Mid-Carolina 45 Anderson Christian 50, Temple Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-Lexington 66, Columbia 48

Aiken 84, Batesburg-Leesville 74

Airport 59, Mid-Carolina 45

Anderson Christian 50, Temple Christian 49

Andrews 68, Johnsonville 44

Boiling Springs 69, Union County 43

Branchville 60, Blackville-Hilda 48

Briarwood, Ga. 60, Mead Hall Episcopal 43

Brookland-Cayce 59, River Bluff 33

Carolina Forest 78, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 49

Carvers Bay 76, Waccamaw 64

Cathedral Academy 51, R.B. Stall 44

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 61, Nation Ford 45

Chesnee 73, Broome 38

Clover 63, Gaffney 48

Colleton County 79, Lowcountry Leadership 29

Conway 51, Loris 49

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Andrew Jackson Academy 32

Dutch Fork 83, Spring Valley 44

East Rutherford, N.C. 88, Blacksburg 47

Eastside 85, Southside Christian 39

Fort Mill 58, Lancaster 49

Greer 74, Woodruff 57

Hillcrest 64, Laurens 61

Indian Land 59, Monroe, N.C. 49

Irmo 65, Newberry 24

John Paul II 81, Thomas Heyward Academy 27

Lake Marion 78, North 74

Lewisville 92, Governors School 51

Lugoff-Elgin 66, Lower Richland 60

Marion 65, Latta 49

Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 82, Central 75

Midland Valley 85, Denmark-Olar 52

Mountain View Christian Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 39

Ninety Six 75, Ware Shoals 36

Northwood Academy 75, Stratford 18

Orangeburg Prep 69, Patrick Henry Academy 18

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Dreher 49

Palmetto Christian Academy 76, Cardinal Newman 55

Palmetto HS SC 61, Brashier Middle College 57

Pelion 59, Wagener-Salley 46

Ragin Preparatory Christian 54, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 10

Richard Winn Academy 58, Grace Christian 56

Ridge View 86, A.C. Flora 55

Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 54, Hardeeville 30

Savannah Country Day, Ga. 72, Hilton Head Christian Academy 34

Shannon Forest Christian 60, Bob Jones Academy 48

Silver Bluff 71, Gilbert 45

South Aiken 72, Strom Thurmond 30

Spartanburg 82, Rock Hill 70

Spartanburg Christian 55, Thornwell 14

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Island 27

St. James 60, Georgetown 50

Summerville 64, Lexington 58

West Oak 64, Pickens 61

Westside 89, Belton-Honea Path 54

White Knoll 68, Blythewood 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.