Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-Lexington 66, Columbia 48
Aiken 84, Batesburg-Leesville 74
Airport 59, Mid-Carolina 45
Anderson Christian 50, Temple Christian 49
Andrews 68, Johnsonville 44
Boiling Springs 69, Union County 43
Branchville 60, Blackville-Hilda 48
Briarwood, Ga. 60, Mead Hall Episcopal 43
Brookland-Cayce 59, River Bluff 33
Carolina Forest 78, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 49
Carvers Bay 76, Waccamaw 64
Cathedral Academy 51, R.B. Stall 44
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 61, Nation Ford 45
Chesnee 73, Broome 38
Clover 63, Gaffney 48
Colleton County 79, Lowcountry Leadership 29
Conway 51, Loris 49
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Andrew Jackson Academy 32
Dutch Fork 83, Spring Valley 44
East Rutherford, N.C. 88, Blacksburg 47
Eastside 85, Southside Christian 39
Fort Mill 58, Lancaster 49
Greer 74, Woodruff 57
Hillcrest 64, Laurens 61
Indian Land 59, Monroe, N.C. 49
Irmo 65, Newberry 24
John Paul II 81, Thomas Heyward Academy 27
Lake Marion 78, North 74
Lewisville 92, Governors School 51
Lugoff-Elgin 66, Lower Richland 60
Marion 65, Latta 49
Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 82, Central 75
Midland Valley 85, Denmark-Olar 52
Mountain View Christian Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 39
Ninety Six 75, Ware Shoals 36
Northwood Academy 75, Stratford 18
Orangeburg Prep 69, Patrick Henry Academy 18
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Dreher 49
Palmetto Christian Academy 76, Cardinal Newman 55
Palmetto HS SC 61, Brashier Middle College 57
Pelion 59, Wagener-Salley 46
Ragin Preparatory Christian 54, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 10
Richard Winn Academy 58, Grace Christian 56
Ridge View 86, A.C. Flora 55
Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 54, Hardeeville 30
Savannah Country Day, Ga. 72, Hilton Head Christian Academy 34
Shannon Forest Christian 60, Bob Jones Academy 48
Silver Bluff 71, Gilbert 45
South Aiken 72, Strom Thurmond 30
Spartanburg 82, Rock Hill 70
Spartanburg Christian 55, Thornwell 14
St. Andrew’s, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Island 27
St. James 60, Georgetown 50
Summerville 64, Lexington 58
West Oak 64, Pickens 61
Westside 89, Belton-Honea Path 54
White Knoll 68, Blythewood 66
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.