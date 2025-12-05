Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 42, Rustburg 26
Bethel 59, Denbigh 25
Bishop O’Connell 71, Freedom-Woodbridge 3
Buffalo Gap 45, Nelson County 15
Carlisle 56, Chatham Hall 31
Colonial Beach 33, West Point 28
Douglas Freeman 39, Varina 28
East Rockingham 70, Page County 23
Eastern Montgomery 47, Glenvar 46
Edison 56, McLean 21
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 58, Annandale 27
First Colonial 53, Hickory 48
Fort Chiswell 58, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 29
Gainesville 61, Centreville 56
Gate City 51, Johnson County, Tenn. 30
George C. Marshall 32, Westfield 23
Glen Allen 50, King George 20
Grayson County 58, Rural Retreat 27
Herndon 40, Alexandria City 33
Highland-Warrenton 62, Fredericksburg Academy 6
James Madison 42, James Robinson 39
John Champe 61, Park View-Sterling 16
Lake Braddock 46, Stafford 42
Langley 49, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 27
Mechanicsville 42, King William 36
Meridian 36, Kettle Run 21
Mills Godwin 45, Powhatan 34
Monticello 54, Waynesboro 44
Nansemond River 73, Western Branch 53
Norfolk Collegiate 58, I. C. Norcom High School 23
Patrick County 50, North Stokes, N.C. 32
Patriot 47, Colgan 46
Rye Cove 43, Northwood 5
Salem 58, Northside 11
Strasburg 59, Sherando 42
Stuarts Draft 56, Alleghany 20
Twin Springs 49, Lee High 34
Veritas Classic Christian School 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 28
Warren County 39, Fauquier 26
Warwick 75, Heritage (Newport News) 16
