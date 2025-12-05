Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 42, Rustburg 26 Bethel 59, Denbigh 25 Bishop O’Connell 71, Freedom-Woodbridge 3 Buffalo Gap 45, Nelson…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 42, Rustburg 26

Bethel 59, Denbigh 25

Bishop O’Connell 71, Freedom-Woodbridge 3

Buffalo Gap 45, Nelson County 15

Carlisle 56, Chatham Hall 31

Colonial Beach 33, West Point 28

Douglas Freeman 39, Varina 28

East Rockingham 70, Page County 23

Eastern Montgomery 47, Glenvar 46

Edison 56, McLean 21

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 58, Annandale 27

First Colonial 53, Hickory 48

Fort Chiswell 58, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 29

Gainesville 61, Centreville 56

Gate City 51, Johnson County, Tenn. 30

George C. Marshall 32, Westfield 23

Glen Allen 50, King George 20

Grayson County 58, Rural Retreat 27

Herndon 40, Alexandria City 33

Highland-Warrenton 62, Fredericksburg Academy 6

James Madison 42, James Robinson 39

John Champe 61, Park View-Sterling 16

Lake Braddock 46, Stafford 42

Langley 49, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 27

Mechanicsville 42, King William 36

Meridian 36, Kettle Run 21

Mills Godwin 45, Powhatan 34

Monticello 54, Waynesboro 44

Nansemond River 73, Western Branch 53

Norfolk Collegiate 58, I. C. Norcom High School 23

Patrick County 50, North Stokes, N.C. 32

Patriot 47, Colgan 46

Rye Cove 43, Northwood 5

Salem 58, Northside 11

Strasburg 59, Sherando 42

Stuarts Draft 56, Alleghany 20

Twin Springs 49, Lee High 34

Veritas Classic Christian School 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 28

Warren County 39, Fauquier 26

Warwick 75, Heritage (Newport News) 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

