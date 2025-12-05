Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Armstrong 64, Maggie L. Walker GS 34 Blue Ridge School 59, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 44 Carmel 84,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 64, Maggie L. Walker GS 34

Blue Ridge School 59, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 44

Carmel 84, Fork Union Prep 33

Chilhowie 55, Tazewell 53

Colonial Beach 39, West Point 30

Colonial Forge 58, Woodbridge 55

Deep Run 43, Cosby 39

Douglas Freeman 69, Henrico 65

Eastern View 75, Mountain View 72

Episcopal 68, St. Michael 48

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Annandale 48

Front Royal Home 55, Wakefield Country Day 50

Gar-Field 73, North Stafford 57

Glenvar 73, Blacksburg 43

Heritage (Newport News) 66, Warwick 60

Hermitage 54, Varina 47

Herndon 68, TJHS 55

Highland Springs 94, Monacan 80

King William 70, Mechanicsville 63

Marion 77, Twin Valley 37

Massaponax 76, Tuscarora 70

Miller School 73, Wilmington Hoggard, N.C. 55

Monticello 61, Waynesboro 55

Nansemond River 68, Western Branch 58

Nelson County 60, Spotswood 55

New Covenant 78, Southwest Virginia Home School 52

Norfolk Collegiate 64, I. C. Norcom High School 58

Orange County 74, Liberty-Bealeton 47

Paul VI 87, Westfield 44

Prince George 54, J.R. Tucker 42

Randolph-Macon Academy 53, Eukarya Christian 32

Richlands 69, Cornerstone Christian 39

Rockbridge County 61, Staunton River 51

Rustburg 62, Appomattox 43

Salem 78, Northside 66

Smithfield 69, Isle of Wight Academy 15

Strasburg 59, Sherando 42

Trinity Episcopal 77, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 62

Walsingham Academy 70, Summit Christian Academy 51

Warhill 67, Lafayette 63

Windsor 59, Charles City County 25

