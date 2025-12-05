Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 64, Maggie L. Walker GS 34
Blue Ridge School 59, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 44
Carmel 84, Fork Union Prep 33
Chilhowie 55, Tazewell 53
Colonial Beach 39, West Point 30
Colonial Forge 58, Woodbridge 55
Deep Run 43, Cosby 39
Douglas Freeman 69, Henrico 65
Eastern View 75, Mountain View 72
Episcopal 68, St. Michael 48
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Annandale 48
Front Royal Home 55, Wakefield Country Day 50
Gar-Field 73, North Stafford 57
Glenvar 73, Blacksburg 43
Heritage (Newport News) 66, Warwick 60
Hermitage 54, Varina 47
Herndon 68, TJHS 55
Highland Springs 94, Monacan 80
King William 70, Mechanicsville 63
Marion 77, Twin Valley 37
Massaponax 76, Tuscarora 70
Miller School 73, Wilmington Hoggard, N.C. 55
Monticello 61, Waynesboro 55
Nansemond River 68, Western Branch 58
Nelson County 60, Spotswood 55
New Covenant 78, Southwest Virginia Home School 52
Norfolk Collegiate 64, I. C. Norcom High School 58
Orange County 74, Liberty-Bealeton 47
Paul VI 87, Westfield 44
Prince George 54, J.R. Tucker 42
Randolph-Macon Academy 53, Eukarya Christian 32
Richlands 69, Cornerstone Christian 39
Rockbridge County 61, Staunton River 51
Rustburg 62, Appomattox 43
Salem 78, Northside 66
Smithfield 69, Isle of Wight Academy 15
Strasburg 59, Sherando 42
Trinity Episcopal 77, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 62
Walsingham Academy 70, Summit Christian Academy 51
Warhill 67, Lafayette 63
Windsor 59, Charles City County 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
