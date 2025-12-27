Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Freedom-South Riding 50
Alleghany 58, George Wythe 51
Armstrong 55, Fort Hill, Md. 34
Bishop O’Connell 93, Tennessee, Tenn. 29
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 49, Woodstock Central 38
Caldwell Academy, N.C. 75, Chantilly 38
College Achieve Asbury Park, N.J. 68, St. Michael 54
Colonial Forge 58, Fairfax 52
Covington, Tenn. 54, James Madison 47
Fairfax Christian 75, Thayer, Mass. 42
Forest Park 71, Centreville 69
Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 86, Peninsula Catholic 61
Fort Chiswell 78, East Wilkes, N.C. 62
Greenfield School, N.C. 57, Highland-Warrenton 54
Hammond, Md. 83, Unity Reed 45
Hayfield 62, Middletown, Del. 60
Henrico 68, TJHS 66
Highland Springs 58, Massaponax 52
King’s Fork High School 52, Northwestern (FL), Fla. 39
Lancaster 79, Rappahannock 46
Liberty Christian 71, Blacksburg 36
Lloyd C. Bird 59, Glen Allen 56
Manchester 77, Meadowbrook 29
Maret, D.C. 56, Washington-Liberty 49
Mills Godwin 43, West Potomac 37
Monticello 70, Nelson County 65
Moravian Prep, N.C. 84, Blue Ridge School 64
Nansemond River 43, Wilmington Laney, N.C. 42
Narrows 69, Carroll County 65
North Cross 87, Rustburg 39
Northside 61, Glenvar 50
Oscar Smith 96, Surry County 23
Potomac 62, William Fleming 57
Pulaski County 65, Galax 46
Radford 88, Bland County 15
Ridgeview 68, Rye Cove 50
SSEAS, N.C. 64, Petersburg 61
Sherando 53, Orange County 36
Southern Pines Pinecrest, N.C. 77, Annandale 49
St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 61, George C. Marshall 59
Strasburg 51, Stuarts Draft 49
Sussex Central 53, Essex 40
The St. James 63, Georgetown Prep, Md. 33
William Monroe 58, Fluvanna 44
Arby’s Classic=
Gate City 50, John Marshall 49
Miami Country Day, Fla. 85, Roanoke Catholic 69
Oak Hill Academy 62, John Handley 43
Capital City Classic=
Bullis, Md. 60, St. Christopher’s 59
Cardinal Mooney, Fla. 70, St. Annes-Belfield 47
Hampton Holiday Invitational=
Douglas Freeman 62, Dinwiddie 41
Hampton 81, I. C. Norcom High School 36
Heritage (Newport News) 42, Poquoson 32
Kecoughtan 90, Veritas Collegiate Academy 76
Powell Valley Holiday Classic=
Eastside 52, Chilhowie 42
Floyd Central, Ky. 61, Central Wise 52
Lebanon 86, Honaker 27
Union 56, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 41
