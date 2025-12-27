Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 62, Freedom-South Riding 50 Alleghany 58, George Wythe 51 Armstrong 55, Fort Hill, Md. 34 Bishop…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Freedom-South Riding 50

Alleghany 58, George Wythe 51

Armstrong 55, Fort Hill, Md. 34

Bishop O’Connell 93, Tennessee, Tenn. 29

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 49, Woodstock Central 38

Caldwell Academy, N.C. 75, Chantilly 38

College Achieve Asbury Park, N.J. 68, St. Michael 54

Colonial Forge 58, Fairfax 52

Covington, Tenn. 54, James Madison 47

Fairfax Christian 75, Thayer, Mass. 42

Forest Park 71, Centreville 69

Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 86, Peninsula Catholic 61

Fort Chiswell 78, East Wilkes, N.C. 62

Greenfield School, N.C. 57, Highland-Warrenton 54

Hammond, Md. 83, Unity Reed 45

Hayfield 62, Middletown, Del. 60

Henrico 68, TJHS 66

Highland Springs 58, Massaponax 52

King’s Fork High School 52, Northwestern (FL), Fla. 39

Lancaster 79, Rappahannock 46

Liberty Christian 71, Blacksburg 36

Lloyd C. Bird 59, Glen Allen 56

Manchester 77, Meadowbrook 29

Maret, D.C. 56, Washington-Liberty 49

Mills Godwin 43, West Potomac 37

Monticello 70, Nelson County 65

Moravian Prep, N.C. 84, Blue Ridge School 64

Nansemond River 43, Wilmington Laney, N.C. 42

Narrows 69, Carroll County 65

North Cross 87, Rustburg 39

Northside 61, Glenvar 50

Oscar Smith 96, Surry County 23

Potomac 62, William Fleming 57

Pulaski County 65, Galax 46

Radford 88, Bland County 15

Ridgeview 68, Rye Cove 50

SSEAS, N.C. 64, Petersburg 61

Sherando 53, Orange County 36

Southern Pines Pinecrest, N.C. 77, Annandale 49

St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 61, George C. Marshall 59

Strasburg 51, Stuarts Draft 49

Sussex Central 53, Essex 40

The St. James 63, Georgetown Prep, Md. 33

William Monroe 58, Fluvanna 44

Arby’s Classic=

Gate City 50, John Marshall 49

Miami Country Day, Fla. 85, Roanoke Catholic 69

Oak Hill Academy 62, John Handley 43

Capital City Classic=

Bullis, Md. 60, St. Christopher’s 59

Cardinal Mooney, Fla. 70, St. Annes-Belfield 47

Hampton Holiday Invitational=

Douglas Freeman 62, Dinwiddie 41

Hampton 81, I. C. Norcom High School 36

Heritage (Newport News) 42, Poquoson 32

Kecoughtan 90, Veritas Collegiate Academy 76

Powell Valley Holiday Classic=

Eastside 52, Chilhowie 42

Floyd Central, Ky. 61, Central Wise 52

Lebanon 86, Honaker 27

Union 56, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 41

