Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville Christian Academy 82, Lakeside School 47

Albertville 68, UMS-Wright 48

Bay, Fla. 67, Selma 41

Brantley 68, Dale County 54

Childersburg 51, Benjamin Russell 45

Cullman 69, Sulphur, La. 39

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 63, Auburn (AL) 54

Dothan 55, Tift County, Ga. 41

Evangel Christian School 48, Restoration Academy 45

Fairhope 60, Cordova, Tenn. 49

Gadsden City 58, Greenforest High School, Ga. 56

Glenwood 59, Trinity Presbyterian 56

Greensboro 69, Greene County 59

Gulf Shores 54, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 45

Haleyville 43, Meek 41

Hokes Bluff High School 72, Asbury 51

Homewood 73, Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 54

Hubbertville 76, Belgreen 63

Jackson (AL) 56, Spanish Fort 47

Jackson Academy 69, Monroe Academy 41

Lanett 70, Jefferson Christian Academy 35

Lexington 54, Clements 52

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 58, Rogers 47

Madison Academy 83, Fayetteville, Tenn. 42

McAdory 73, Wetumpka 62

Northridge 43, Helena 34

Northwest Rankin, Miss. 61, Jasper 41

Oak Mountain 70, Elmore County High School 42

Oakwood Adventist Academy 81, Skyline 63

Oxford (AL) 54, Jonesboro, Ga. 52

Pell City 53, Chelsea 48

Providence Christian 71, Ariton 42

Rossview, Tenn. 62, Enterprise (AL) 57

Spain Park 54, Smiths Station 39

St. Michael Catholic 71, Alabama Christian Academy 46

Sylacauga 72, Talladega 58

Tuscaloosa Academy 64, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 48

Walton, Fla. 45, New Brockton 34

Wayne County, Tenn. 76, Hamilton 60

Westminster Christian Academy 50, West Limestone 41

White Plains 49, Westbrook Christian 38

Wilson 56, St. John Paul II Catholic High School 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pickens County vs. Aliceville, ccd.

