Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville Christian Academy 82, Lakeside School 47
Albertville 68, UMS-Wright 48
Bay, Fla. 67, Selma 41
Brantley 68, Dale County 54
Childersburg 51, Benjamin Russell 45
Cullman 69, Sulphur, La. 39
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 63, Auburn (AL) 54
Dothan 55, Tift County, Ga. 41
Evangel Christian School 48, Restoration Academy 45
Fairhope 60, Cordova, Tenn. 49
Gadsden City 58, Greenforest High School, Ga. 56
Glenwood 59, Trinity Presbyterian 56
Greensboro 69, Greene County 59
Gulf Shores 54, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 45
Haleyville 43, Meek 41
Hokes Bluff High School 72, Asbury 51
Homewood 73, Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 54
Hubbertville 76, Belgreen 63
Jackson (AL) 56, Spanish Fort 47
Jackson Academy 69, Monroe Academy 41
Lanett 70, Jefferson Christian Academy 35
Lexington 54, Clements 52
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 58, Rogers 47
Madison Academy 83, Fayetteville, Tenn. 42
McAdory 73, Wetumpka 62
Northridge 43, Helena 34
Northwest Rankin, Miss. 61, Jasper 41
Oak Mountain 70, Elmore County High School 42
Oakwood Adventist Academy 81, Skyline 63
Oxford (AL) 54, Jonesboro, Ga. 52
Pell City 53, Chelsea 48
Providence Christian 71, Ariton 42
Rossview, Tenn. 62, Enterprise (AL) 57
Spain Park 54, Smiths Station 39
St. Michael Catholic 71, Alabama Christian Academy 46
Sylacauga 72, Talladega 58
Tuscaloosa Academy 64, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 48
Walton, Fla. 45, New Brockton 34
Wayne County, Tenn. 76, Hamilton 60
Westminster Christian Academy 50, West Limestone 41
White Plains 49, Westbrook Christian 38
Wilson 56, St. John Paul II Catholic High School 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pickens County vs. Aliceville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
