Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abraham Lincoln High School 32, Freire Charter School 23 Baldwin 42, South Park 31 Beaver Area 47,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln High School 32, Freire Charter School 23

Baldwin 42, South Park 31

Beaver Area 47, Brentwood 16

Belle Vernon 58, Connellsville 41

Berlin-Brothersvalley 61, Mountain Ridge (MD), Md. 30

Bishop Carroll 53, United 27

Bucktail 42, West Branch 15

Burrell 56, Mount Pleasant 33

Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 41

Canon-McMillan 44, Bethel Park 29

Carrick 39, Bentworth 24

Covenant Christian Academy 54, West Shore Christian Academy 45

Edison 59, Robeson 47

Frankford 56, Gratz 29

Franklin 36, Cochranton 31

Frazier 56, Mapletown 23

Friends Select 62, Fels 55

Geibel Catholic High School 72, Derry 24

General McLane 53, Girard 48

Halifax 41, East Juniata 38

Hughesville 58, Lewisburg 30

Imhotep 57, Academy at Palumbo 36

Interboro 61, Oxford 26

Jeannette 30, Clairton 24

KIPP DuBois 45, Strawberry Mansion 7

Laurel 26, Ambridge 12

Lehighton 58, Wilson 39

Linville Hill 43, Lancaster County Christian 40

MaST Community Charter School II 44, Maritime 12

Mars 41, Knoch 17

Martin Luther King High School 48, Parkway West 3

Mastery North Charter 51, Kensington 18

Mohawk 35, Shenango 31

Montour 64, Central Valley 31

Mount Union High School 38, Moshannon Valley 24

New Covenant 65, Dayspring Christian Academy 37

Northgate 21, East Allegheny 19

Northwest 53, Hanover Area 21

Otto-Eldred 45, Austin 34

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 50, Serra Catholic 39

Parkway Center City Middle College 57, Penn Treaty 13

Peters Township 72, North Allegheny 47

Philadelphia Academy 43, Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School 24

Philadelphia Northeast 32, Parkway Northwest 20

Philadephia Academy Charter 43, Thomas Mastery Charter School 24

Pittsburgh North Catholic 50, Gateway 15

Plum 43, Kiski 24

Port Allegany 51, Galeton 5

Preston, W.Va. 41, McGuffey 40

Rochester 61, Obama Academy of International Studies 42

Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 54, Olney 36

Seton-LaSalle 78, West Mifflin 71, OT

Shalom Christian 59, Pequea Valley 34

Slippery Rock 69, West Middlesex 51

Somerset 63, Rockwood 37

South Fayette 70, Mt Lebanon 36

South Williamsport 44, Northumberland Christian 33

Southern Fulton 63, Hancock, Md. 4

Southern Huntingdon High School 56, Fannett-Metal 17

St. Hubert 54, Merion Mercy 40

Sto-Rox 55, Springdale 15

String Theory Charter School 52, Mariana Bracetti 26

Sugar Grove Berne Union, Ohio 46, Grove City 42

Sullivan County 43, Sayre Area 16

Susquenita 60, Line Mountain 34

Tacony Academy Charter School 46, Constitution 22

The Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush 49, Mastbaum 12

Thomas Jefferson 69, Elizabeth-Forward 56

Trinity Washington 57, Fort Cherry 24

Tussey Mountain 62, Forbes Road 33

Union Area 46, Ellwood CIty 10

Uniontown 60, Bethlehem Center 29

Universal Audenried Charter School 59, Bodine 27

Upper St Clair 40, North Hills 37

Vaux Big Picture 41, GAMP 15

Waynesburg Central 64, Carmichaels 9

West Greene 55, California 35

Yough 48, Highlands 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elwood City Riverside vs. West Allegheny, ppd.

New Castle vs. Kennedy Catholic High School, ppd.

Northgate vs. Sewickley, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

