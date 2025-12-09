Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln High School 32, Freire Charter School 23
Baldwin 42, South Park 31
Beaver Area 47, Brentwood 16
Belle Vernon 58, Connellsville 41
Berlin-Brothersvalley 61, Mountain Ridge (MD), Md. 30
Bishop Carroll 53, United 27
Bucktail 42, West Branch 15
Burrell 56, Mount Pleasant 33
Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 41
Canon-McMillan 44, Bethel Park 29
Carrick 39, Bentworth 24
Covenant Christian Academy 54, West Shore Christian Academy 45
Edison 59, Robeson 47
Frankford 56, Gratz 29
Franklin 36, Cochranton 31
Frazier 56, Mapletown 23
Friends Select 62, Fels 55
Geibel Catholic High School 72, Derry 24
General McLane 53, Girard 48
Halifax 41, East Juniata 38
Hughesville 58, Lewisburg 30
Imhotep 57, Academy at Palumbo 36
Interboro 61, Oxford 26
Jeannette 30, Clairton 24
KIPP DuBois 45, Strawberry Mansion 7
Laurel 26, Ambridge 12
Lehighton 58, Wilson 39
Linville Hill 43, Lancaster County Christian 40
MaST Community Charter School II 44, Maritime 12
Mars 41, Knoch 17
Martin Luther King High School 48, Parkway West 3
Mastery North Charter 51, Kensington 18
Mohawk 35, Shenango 31
Montour 64, Central Valley 31
Mount Union High School 38, Moshannon Valley 24
New Covenant 65, Dayspring Christian Academy 37
Northgate 21, East Allegheny 19
Northwest 53, Hanover Area 21
Otto-Eldred 45, Austin 34
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 50, Serra Catholic 39
Parkway Center City Middle College 57, Penn Treaty 13
Peters Township 72, North Allegheny 47
Philadelphia Academy 43, Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School 24
Philadelphia Northeast 32, Parkway Northwest 20
Philadephia Academy Charter 43, Thomas Mastery Charter School 24
Pittsburgh North Catholic 50, Gateway 15
Plum 43, Kiski 24
Port Allegany 51, Galeton 5
Preston, W.Va. 41, McGuffey 40
Rochester 61, Obama Academy of International Studies 42
Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 54, Olney 36
Seton-LaSalle 78, West Mifflin 71, OT
Shalom Christian 59, Pequea Valley 34
Slippery Rock 69, West Middlesex 51
Somerset 63, Rockwood 37
South Fayette 70, Mt Lebanon 36
South Williamsport 44, Northumberland Christian 33
Southern Fulton 63, Hancock, Md. 4
Southern Huntingdon High School 56, Fannett-Metal 17
St. Hubert 54, Merion Mercy 40
Sto-Rox 55, Springdale 15
String Theory Charter School 52, Mariana Bracetti 26
Sugar Grove Berne Union, Ohio 46, Grove City 42
Sullivan County 43, Sayre Area 16
Susquenita 60, Line Mountain 34
Tacony Academy Charter School 46, Constitution 22
The Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush 49, Mastbaum 12
Thomas Jefferson 69, Elizabeth-Forward 56
Trinity Washington 57, Fort Cherry 24
Tussey Mountain 62, Forbes Road 33
Union Area 46, Ellwood CIty 10
Uniontown 60, Bethlehem Center 29
Universal Audenried Charter School 59, Bodine 27
Upper St Clair 40, North Hills 37
Vaux Big Picture 41, GAMP 15
Waynesburg Central 64, Carmichaels 9
West Greene 55, California 35
Yough 48, Highlands 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elwood City Riverside vs. West Allegheny, ppd.
New Castle vs. Kennedy Catholic High School, ppd.
Northgate vs. Sewickley, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.