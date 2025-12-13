GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacoco 62, Oak Hill 60
Ascension Episcopal 33, Erath 24
Assumption 42, West St. Mary 19
Austin TSD, Texas 44, Louisiana School for the Deaf 5
B.T. Washington 70, Magnolia Excellence 39
Carencro 57, Pine Prairie 47
Choudrant 46, D’Arbonne Woods 37
Church Point 50, RHS 35
Claiborne Christian 42, Glenbrook 38
Covington 68, South Terrebonne 49
David Thibodaux 56, Vermilion Catholic 40
De La Salle 42, Dominican 36
DeRidder 46, Crowley 35
Destrehan 47, Hammond 41
Donaldsonville 38, Central Private 29
Elizabeth 63, Starks 33
Ellender 61, Helix Mentorship Academy 28
Eunice 39, Mamou 35
Geo Next Generation 44, Broadmoor 42
Glen Oaks 43, East Feliciana 37
Hannan 48, St. Michael 39
Hanson Memorial 45, Gueydan 28
Haughton 49, Cedar Creek 22
Higgins 46, Livingston Collegiate Academy 23
Highland Baptist 41, Bolton 36
Iota 56, Grand Lake 52
Istrouma 62, Bogalusa 13
John Curtis Christian 49, Oak Grove 41
Johnson Bayou 41, Good Samaritan HomeSchool, Texas 23
Karr 55, Northshore 50
Kentwood 53, Mount Hermon 43
Logansport 59, Jonesboro-Hodge 31
Mandeville 60, Fontainebleau 35
Mansfield 47, Loyola Prep 16
Merryville 66, Hackberry 34
Midland 68, Lafayette 33
Midstate Homeschool 42, Ascension Classical 9
Opelousas Catholic 38, Westminster Christian 17
Ouachita Christian 61, Lena Northwood 21
Phoenix 51, Amite 46
Ponchatoula 61, Loranger 37
Reeves 73, Barbe 66
Ringgold 58, Lakeview 30
Sacred Heart 36, St. Scholastica 32
Salmen 47, South Lafourche 39
Sam Houston 48, Negreet 43
Shreveport Northwood 59, Gibsland-Coleman 24
Slaughter 22, Northside Christian 18
South Plaquemines 42, McMain 35
St. Mary’s Academy 42, St. Katharine Drexel 18
Sulphur 40, Lake Arthur 32
Tensas 45, Madison 11
Teurlings Catholic 64, Abbeville 20
Vandebilt Catholic 54, H.L. Bourgeois 53
Varnado 44, St. John 37
Vidor, Texas 26, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 24
Ville Platte 53, Opelousas 45
West Jefferson 44, East Iberville 32
Willow School 54, Country Day 6
