GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacoco 62, Oak Hill 60

Anacoco 62, Oak Hill 60

Ascension Episcopal 33, Erath 24

Assumption 42, West St. Mary 19

Austin TSD, Texas 44, Louisiana School for the Deaf 5

B.T. Washington 70, Magnolia Excellence 39

Carencro 57, Pine Prairie 47

Choudrant 46, D’Arbonne Woods 37

Church Point 50, RHS 35

Claiborne Christian 42, Glenbrook 38

Covington 68, South Terrebonne 49

David Thibodaux 56, Vermilion Catholic 40

De La Salle 42, Dominican 36

DeRidder 46, Crowley 35

Destrehan 47, Hammond 41

Donaldsonville 38, Central Private 29

Elizabeth 63, Starks 33

Ellender 61, Helix Mentorship Academy 28

Eunice 39, Mamou 35

Geo Next Generation 44, Broadmoor 42

Glen Oaks 43, East Feliciana 37

Hannan 48, St. Michael 39

Hanson Memorial 45, Gueydan 28

Haughton 49, Cedar Creek 22

Higgins 46, Livingston Collegiate Academy 23

Highland Baptist 41, Bolton 36

Iota 56, Grand Lake 52

Istrouma 62, Bogalusa 13

John Curtis Christian 49, Oak Grove 41

Johnson Bayou 41, Good Samaritan HomeSchool, Texas 23

Karr 55, Northshore 50

Kentwood 53, Mount Hermon 43

Logansport 59, Jonesboro-Hodge 31

Mandeville 60, Fontainebleau 35

Mansfield 47, Loyola Prep 16

Merryville 66, Hackberry 34

Midland 68, Lafayette 33

Midstate Homeschool 42, Ascension Classical 9

Opelousas Catholic 38, Westminster Christian 17

Ouachita Christian 61, Lena Northwood 21

Phoenix 51, Amite 46

Ponchatoula 61, Loranger 37

Reeves 73, Barbe 66

Ringgold 58, Lakeview 30

Sacred Heart 36, St. Scholastica 32

Salmen 47, South Lafourche 39

Sam Houston 48, Negreet 43

Shreveport Northwood 59, Gibsland-Coleman 24

Slaughter 22, Northside Christian 18

South Plaquemines 42, McMain 35

St. Mary’s Academy 42, St. Katharine Drexel 18

Sulphur 40, Lake Arthur 32

Tensas 45, Madison 11

Teurlings Catholic 64, Abbeville 20

Vandebilt Catholic 54, H.L. Bourgeois 53

Varnado 44, St. John 37

Vidor, Texas 26, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 24

Ville Platte 53, Opelousas 45

West Jefferson 44, East Iberville 32

Willow School 54, Country Day 6

