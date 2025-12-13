GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, Union 53
Altavista 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 31
Bath County 51, Stonewall Jackson 49
Battlefield 57, Osbourn 14
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Walsingham Academy 19
Broadwater Academy 39, StoneBridge School 19
Broadway 70, Woodstock Central 39
Brunswick Academy 43, Mecklenburg County 33
C.D. Hylton 36, Forest Park 23
Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Nansemond-Suffolk 31
Catholic 60, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 45
Central Wise 67, Lee High 28
Chancellor 43, Atlee 36
Chantilly 70, Fairfax 24
Chatham 63, Gretna 24
Chilhowie 37, Marion 36
Churchland 56, I. C. Norcom High School 26
Dillard, Fla. 41, Bishop O’Connell 32
Edison 56, Annandale 13
First Colonial 54, Tallwood 27
Fort Chiswell 48, Holston 13
Freedom-Woodbridge 31, Gar-Field 21
Gainesville 76, Gwynn Park, Md. 19
Grassfield 88, Hickory 28
Greenbrier Christian 53, Tidewater Academy 36
Hayfield 30, Worcester South, Mass. 27
Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Knightdale, N.C. 30
Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 41
James Monroe 66, Westmoreland County 15
James Wood 36, Sherando 28
Kellam 85, Ocean Lakes 22
King’s Fork High School 71, Sandy Creek, Ga. 33
Lafayette 49, Gloucester 41
Lakeland 72, Nansemond River 62
Langley 49, West Springfield 27
Liberty-Bedford 59, Jefferson Forest 46
Loudoun Valley 64, Potomac Falls 51
Massaponax 57, Courtland 46
Middlesex 59, Northumberland 46
Miller School 72, St. Mary’s Hall, Texas 25
Mills Godwin 43, Deep Run 31
Monticello 55, Fluvanna 35
North Cross 47, Southwest Virginia Home School 29
Osbourn Park 68, Oakland Southern, Md. 45
Patrick County 50, Tunstall 37
Portsmouth Christian 55, Hampton Christian 8
Prince Edward County 63, Nottoway 11
Princess Anne 93, Landstown 32
Ridgeview Christian 45, Grace Christian 27
Riverheads 45, Buffalo Gap 31
Rockbridge County 42, Waynesboro 41
Rustburg 35, Brookville 29
Salem 57, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 15
Salem-Va. Beach 92, Bayside 2
Seton School 58, Loudoun County Home School 31
Skyline 72, Warren County 24
Somerset Canyons, Fla. 55, William Fleming 50
South Lakes 47, Herndon 46
Spotsylvania 36, Mechanicsville 34
Stafford 66, Riverbend 42
Staunton 66, Alleghany 30
Surry County 54, Southampton 23
Temple Christian 69, Westover Christian 25
The Covenant School 61, Flint Hill 33
Turner Ashby 34, Lord Botetourt 29
Warhill 60, Smithfield 28
Washington-Liberty 57, James Madison 38
West Potomac 67, Mount Vernon 14
Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 35
Westfield 46, C. G. Woodson 41
Windsor 36, Sussex Central 24
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 76, Steward School 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.