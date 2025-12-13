GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 63, Union 53 Altavista 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 31 Bath County 51, Stonewall Jackson…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, Union 53

Altavista 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 31

Bath County 51, Stonewall Jackson 49

Battlefield 57, Osbourn 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Walsingham Academy 19

Broadwater Academy 39, StoneBridge School 19

Broadway 70, Woodstock Central 39

Brunswick Academy 43, Mecklenburg County 33

C.D. Hylton 36, Forest Park 23

Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Nansemond-Suffolk 31

Catholic 60, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 45

Central Wise 67, Lee High 28

Chancellor 43, Atlee 36

Chantilly 70, Fairfax 24

Chatham 63, Gretna 24

Chilhowie 37, Marion 36

Churchland 56, I. C. Norcom High School 26

Dillard, Fla. 41, Bishop O’Connell 32

Edison 56, Annandale 13

First Colonial 54, Tallwood 27

Fort Chiswell 48, Holston 13

Freedom-Woodbridge 31, Gar-Field 21

Gainesville 76, Gwynn Park, Md. 19

Grassfield 88, Hickory 28

Greenbrier Christian 53, Tidewater Academy 36

Hayfield 30, Worcester South, Mass. 27

Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Knightdale, N.C. 30

Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 41

James Monroe 66, Westmoreland County 15

James Wood 36, Sherando 28

Kellam 85, Ocean Lakes 22

King’s Fork High School 71, Sandy Creek, Ga. 33

Lafayette 49, Gloucester 41

Lakeland 72, Nansemond River 62

Langley 49, West Springfield 27

Liberty-Bedford 59, Jefferson Forest 46

Loudoun Valley 64, Potomac Falls 51

Massaponax 57, Courtland 46

Middlesex 59, Northumberland 46

Miller School 72, St. Mary’s Hall, Texas 25

Mills Godwin 43, Deep Run 31

Monticello 55, Fluvanna 35

North Cross 47, Southwest Virginia Home School 29

Osbourn Park 68, Oakland Southern, Md. 45

Patrick County 50, Tunstall 37

Portsmouth Christian 55, Hampton Christian 8

Prince Edward County 63, Nottoway 11

Princess Anne 93, Landstown 32

Ridgeview Christian 45, Grace Christian 27

Riverheads 45, Buffalo Gap 31

Rockbridge County 42, Waynesboro 41

Rustburg 35, Brookville 29

Salem 57, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 15

Salem-Va. Beach 92, Bayside 2

Seton School 58, Loudoun County Home School 31

Skyline 72, Warren County 24

Somerset Canyons, Fla. 55, William Fleming 50

South Lakes 47, Herndon 46

Spotsylvania 36, Mechanicsville 34

Stafford 66, Riverbend 42

Staunton 66, Alleghany 30

Surry County 54, Southampton 23

Temple Christian 69, Westover Christian 25

The Covenant School 61, Flint Hill 33

Turner Ashby 34, Lord Botetourt 29

Warhill 60, Smithfield 28

Washington-Liberty 57, James Madison 38

West Potomac 67, Mount Vernon 14

Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 35

Westfield 46, C. G. Woodson 41

Windsor 36, Sussex Central 24

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 76, Steward School 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

