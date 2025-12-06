BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 71, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 69
Bishop Ireton 78, Malvern Prep, Pa. 58
Bishop O’Connell 67, IMG Academy, Fla. 65
C. G. Woodson 64, Herndon 51
Catholic 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50
Centreville 60, Fairfax 57
Colgan 68, Unity Reed 59
Cornerstone Christian 71, Hurley 25
Episcopal 57, Trinity Episcopal 52
Flint Hill 76, Ballou, D.C. 45
Fort Chiswell 90, Rural Retreat 46
Friendship Tech, D.C. 77, St. Annes-Belfield 67
George C. Marshall 80, Osbourn Park 43
Hampton Christian 72, Norfolk Christian School 61
Hilltop Christian, N.C. 40, TEACH Homeschool 28
I. C. Norcom High School 61, Booker T. Washington 35
James Robinson 117, Langley 108
Justice 59, Dominion 51
King’s Fork High School 101, Lakeland 65
Lake Braddock 57, Annandale 41
Landstown 74, Tallwood 50
Lebanon 70, John Battle 43
Loudoun Valley 55, Woodgrove 52
Marion 58, Chilhowie 45
Mountain Mission 69, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 62
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 80, Virginia 40
Potomac School 59, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 53
Princess Anne 79, Kempsville 69
Randolph-Macon Academy 56, United Christian Academy 45
Richlands 63, East Ridge, Ky. 51
Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 67
Twin Springs 50, Holston 48
Westfield 68, Edison 46
