BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 71, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 69

Bishop Ireton 78, Malvern Prep, Pa. 58

Bishop O’Connell 67, IMG Academy, Fla. 65

C. G. Woodson 64, Herndon 51

Catholic 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50

Centreville 60, Fairfax 57

Colgan 68, Unity Reed 59

Cornerstone Christian 71, Hurley 25

Episcopal 57, Trinity Episcopal 52

Flint Hill 76, Ballou, D.C. 45

Fort Chiswell 90, Rural Retreat 46

Friendship Tech, D.C. 77, St. Annes-Belfield 67

George C. Marshall 80, Osbourn Park 43

Hampton Christian 72, Norfolk Christian School 61

Hilltop Christian, N.C. 40, TEACH Homeschool 28

I. C. Norcom High School 61, Booker T. Washington 35

James Robinson 117, Langley 108

Justice 59, Dominion 51

King’s Fork High School 101, Lakeland 65

Lake Braddock 57, Annandale 41

Landstown 74, Tallwood 50

Lebanon 70, John Battle 43

Loudoun Valley 55, Woodgrove 52

Marion 58, Chilhowie 45

Mountain Mission 69, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 62

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 80, Virginia 40

Potomac School 59, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 53

Princess Anne 79, Kempsville 69

Randolph-Macon Academy 56, United Christian Academy 45

Richlands 63, East Ridge, Ky. 51

Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 67

Twin Springs 50, Holston 48

Westfield 68, Edison 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

