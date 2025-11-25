Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Aynor 64, Conway Christian School 37 Ben Lippen 81, South Aiken 78 Blythewood 66, York Comprehensive 47…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aynor 64, Conway Christian School 37

Ben Lippen 81, South Aiken 78

Blythewood 66, York Comprehensive 47

Branchville 49, Ragin Preparatory Christian 44

Camden 68, Great Falls 28

Carolina Forest 74, West Florence 53

Crestwood 56, Conway 49

Dorman 84, Wren 57

Dutch Fork 76, J.L. Mann 54

East Clarendon 58, Kingstree 52

Fairfield Central 53, Richland Northeast 52

Fort Dorchester 63, Porter-Gaud 61

Fort Mill 71, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 50

Fountain Inn 67, Greer 57

Georgetown 57, Mullins 49

Green Sea Floyds 61, North Myrtle Beach 59

Lake Marion 62, Allendale-Fairfax 23

Laurence Manning Academy 64, Marlboro County 50

Lexington, Texas 57, ALA-Lexington 52

Lucy G. Beckham 72, Hanahan 26

Lugoff-Elgin 59, River Bluff 53

Manning 57, Socastee 50

Palmetto Scholars Academy 95, Thornwell 45

Southside 79, Berea 49

St. James 68, Andrews 28

Strom Thurmond 47, Emerald 41

Summerville 61, Stratford 57

T.L. Hanna 70, Jefferson, Ga. 49

Waccamaw 64, Burke 59

White Knoll 46, Wando 38

