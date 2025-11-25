Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aynor 64, Conway Christian School 37
Ben Lippen 81, South Aiken 78
Blythewood 66, York Comprehensive 47
Branchville 49, Ragin Preparatory Christian 44
Camden 68, Great Falls 28
Carolina Forest 74, West Florence 53
Crestwood 56, Conway 49
Dorman 84, Wren 57
Dutch Fork 76, J.L. Mann 54
East Clarendon 58, Kingstree 52
Fairfield Central 53, Richland Northeast 52
Fort Dorchester 63, Porter-Gaud 61
Fort Mill 71, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 50
Fountain Inn 67, Greer 57
Georgetown 57, Mullins 49
Green Sea Floyds 61, North Myrtle Beach 59
Lake Marion 62, Allendale-Fairfax 23
Laurence Manning Academy 64, Marlboro County 50
Lexington, Texas 57, ALA-Lexington 52
Lucy G. Beckham 72, Hanahan 26
Lugoff-Elgin 59, River Bluff 53
Manning 57, Socastee 50
Palmetto Scholars Academy 95, Thornwell 45
Southside 79, Berea 49
St. James 68, Andrews 28
Strom Thurmond 47, Emerald 41
Summerville 61, Stratford 57
T.L. Hanna 70, Jefferson, Ga. 49
Waccamaw 64, Burke 59
White Knoll 46, Wando 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
