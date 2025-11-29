Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region Final= James Madison 26, Westfield 0 North Stafford 49, Woodbridge 33 West Springfield…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region Final=

James Madison 26, Westfield 0

North Stafford 49, Woodbridge 33

West Springfield 28, Lake Braddock 14

Class 4=

Region Final=

Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Varina 21, Huguenot 12

Class 2=

Region Final=

Union 21, Ridgeview 14

Class 1=

Region Final=

Rappahannock 19, Essex 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

