Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region Final=
James Madison 26, Westfield 0
North Stafford 49, Woodbridge 33
West Springfield 28, Lake Braddock 14
Class 4=
Region Final=
Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Varina 21, Huguenot 12
Class 2=
Region Final=
Union 21, Ridgeview 14
Class 1=
Region Final=
Rappahannock 19, Essex 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
