Live Radio
Home » Education News » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 4:35 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region Final=

James Madison 26, Westfield 0

North Stafford 49, Woodbridge 33

West Springfield 28, Lake Braddock 14

Class 4=

Region Final=

Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Varina 21, Huguenot 12

Class 2=

Region Final=

Union 21, Ridgeview 14

Class 1=

Region Final=

Rappahannock 19, Essex 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up