Colorado AD Rick George, who hired Deion Sanders, to step down at end of academic year

DENVER (AP) — Rick George, the athletic director at Colorado who hired football coach Deion Sanders, is stepping away from…

DENVER (AP) — Rick George, the athletic director at Colorado who hired football coach Deion Sanders, is stepping away from his role at the end of the academic year.

The university announced his decision Thursday with the football team on a bye week. George plans to move into an advisory role to the chancellor and serve as director of athletics emeritus. He will help raise money for the department.

George was brought on as Colorado’s athletic director in July 2013. One of his biggest moves was in December 2022 when he hired Sanders, the former NFL star known as Coach Prime, who has revitalized a downtrodden football program. George also oversaw the transition of the school from the Pac-12 Conference back to the Big 12.

“After considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department,” George said in a statement. “I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition. I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role.

George lured Sanders to Boulder from Jackson State — and the Folsom Field stands have been packed ever since. The Buffaloes are regulars on major networks, too. Colorado is 16-19 since Sanders took over, including 3-7 this season.

The ties to the football team run deep for George. He started his career at Colorado in 1987, when the late head coach Bill McCartney appointed him recruiting coordinator. George was promoted to assistant athletic director for football operations after the Buffs finished the 1989 regular season (they later lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl). The next season, Colorado beat Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl to earn its only national championship in football.

Soon after, George went to Vanderbilt as the associate athletic director for external operations. He followed that by working with the PGA Tour and later worked in the front office with the Texas Rangers before returning to Colorado as its athletic director.

In addition bringing in Sanders, George hired women’s basketball coach JR Payne, who has guided the team to at least 20 wins in four straight seasons. Under George’s watch, the Buffaloes won national titles in skiing (2015, 2024), men’s cross country (2014) and women’s cross country (2018). He also served on several NCAA committees.

“The University of Colorado is a special place, and I’ll always cherish the incredible relationships I’ve made during my time here in Boulder,” George said.

On campus, George oversaw the construction of the UCHealth Champions Center by raising $100 million for the venture. The center is home to the athletics administration, football program, Olympic sports and Colorado’s sports medicine and performance center.

“He has brought his considerable business acumen to an increasingly complex collegiate sports environment,” Colorado president Todd Saliman said. “His impact will be felt for years to come.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.