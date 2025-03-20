ACLU of DC urges local universities to protect free speech on campus

The American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. has sent a letter to eight universities urging them to ensure that free speech is protected on campus.

Scott Michelman, legal director with the ACLU of D.C., told WTOP the recent arrests and detentions of a Columbia University student and a Georgetown University fellow, as well as two recent executive orders from President Donald Trump’s administration, raise concerns about the protection of free speech.

“We would not be able to have a robust debate about foreign affairs if criticism of foreign governments were categorically off limits,” Michelman said.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and green-card holder, had taken part in protests against Israel’s war in Gaza at the university last spring.

Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University fellow and Indian nation in the U.S. on a student visa, was detained outside his Northern Virginia home Monday night and told his visa had been revoked.

Michelman said the ACLU’s letter to American University, the University of the District of Columbia, Catholic University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, Howard University, Gallaudet University and Trinity Washington University encourages education leaders to “uphold their values as institutions of higher learning” by ensuring freedom of expression.

“They should, in particular, resist any suggestion that they should target non-citizen members of their school communities for particular enforcement or censorship,” Michelman said in reference to campus protests and speech.

Suri was accused of spreading “Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media,” according a post on X from Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin. The Associated Press reported Suri’s attorney alleged he was targeted because of his wife’s “identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected free speech.”

On Thursday, the AP reported that a federal judge ruled Suri could not be deported “unless and until the Court issues a contrary order.”

Khalil was detained by federal immigration agents on March 8 and slated for deportation over his role in Columbia University protests critical of Israel’s war in Gaza. President Donald Trump called the move to deport Khalil “the first of many.”

Michelman said free speech is constitutionally protected.

“When it crosses the line into action that might be prohibited, is when people start blocking students’ access to classrooms, engaging in physical violence or engaging in the type of targeted harassment based on their identity that deprives them of access to the educational opportunities of the school,” Michelman said.

