Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ardmore 68, Brewer High School 48

Bob Jones 54, Austin 43

Chelsea 43, Helena 20

Cullman Christian 36, Brindlee Mountain 29

Curry 48, Tarrant 46

Elba 60, Red Level 9

Francis Marion 47, Billingsley 45

Gordo 39, Oakman 37

Handley 54, Talladega 39

Hillcrest-Evergreen 56, Flomaton 47

Lee-Scott Academy 56, Dadeville 18

Lexington 55, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 26

McGill-Toolen 71, Baldwin County High School 19

Opp 28, Pike County 21

Paul Bryant 65, Brookwood 26

Pelham 41, Spain Park 26

Pleasant Home 50, Florala 29

Providence Christian 76, Samson 18

Russell County High School 54, Rehobeth 34

Southern Choctaw 70, Millry 19

Southside-Gadsden 52, Gaston 35

Sparkman 63, Grissom 29

Thompson 46, Tuscaloosa County 37

Vestavia Hills 65, Oak Mountain 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ohnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School vs. B.T. Washington, ccd.

