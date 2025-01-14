Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ardmore 68, Brewer High School 48
Bob Jones 54, Austin 43
Chelsea 43, Helena 20
Cullman Christian 36, Brindlee Mountain 29
Curry 48, Tarrant 46
Elba 60, Red Level 9
Francis Marion 47, Billingsley 45
Gordo 39, Oakman 37
Handley 54, Talladega 39
Hillcrest-Evergreen 56, Flomaton 47
Lee-Scott Academy 56, Dadeville 18
Lexington 55, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 26
McGill-Toolen 71, Baldwin County High School 19
Opp 28, Pike County 21
Paul Bryant 65, Brookwood 26
Pelham 41, Spain Park 26
Pleasant Home 50, Florala 29
Providence Christian 76, Samson 18
Russell County High School 54, Rehobeth 34
Southern Choctaw 70, Millry 19
Southside-Gadsden 52, Gaston 35
Sparkman 63, Grissom 29
Thompson 46, Tuscaloosa County 37
Vestavia Hills 65, Oak Mountain 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ohnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School vs. B.T. Washington, ccd.
