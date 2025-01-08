Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Greenbrier Christian 31 First Colonial 73, Bayside 67 Frank Cox 50, Hickory 38…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Greenbrier Christian 31

First Colonial 73, Bayside 67

Frank Cox 50, Hickory 38

Green Run 59, Landstown 57

Hampton Christian 78, Denbigh Baptist 58

Kellam 59, Salem-Va. Beach 53

Kempsville 83, Ocean Lakes 37

King’s Fork High School 93, Deep Creek 76

Portsmouth Christian 67, StoneBridge School 40

Princess Anne 76, Tallwood 67

Summit Christian Academy 57, Yeshivah 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amherst County vs. Heritage (Lynchburg), ppd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Gateway Christian, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Broadway vs. William Monroe, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Alleghany, ccd.

Carver vs. Mathews, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Chancellor vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Christ Chapel Academy vs. Wakefield Country Day, ppd.

Colgan vs. Freedom, Okla., ppd. to Jan 31st.

Craig County vs. Bath County, ppd.

Culpeper vs. Courtland, ppd.

Deep Run vs. John Marshall, ppd.

Douglas Freeman vs. Hermitage, ppd.

Evergreen Christian vs. Springdale Prep, Md., ppd. to Jan 18th.

Faith Christian Academy-Hurt vs. Westover Christian, ppd.

Faith Christian-Roanoke vs. Kings Christian, Md., ppd. to Jan 9th.

Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe, ppd.

Fuqua School vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.

Giles vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Hampton vs. Menchville, ppd.

Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood, ppd.

Henrico vs. Mechanicsville High School, ppd.

Heritage vs. Stone Bridge, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Holston vs. Tazewell, ppd.

J.R. Tucker vs. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, ppd.

James River vs. Floyd County, ppd. to Jan 8th.

James Wood vs. John Handley, ppd.

King George vs. Eastern View, ccd.

Manassas Park vs. Meridian High School, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Bassett, ppd.

Narrows vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

New Covenant vs. North Cross, ppd.

Norfolk Academy vs. Northampton, ppd.

Northumberland vs. Lancaster, ppd.

Northwood vs. Marion, ppd.

Orange County vs. Goochland, ppd.

Parry McCluer High School vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Glenvar, ppd.

Paul VI Catholic High School vs. Bishop McNamara, Md., ppd. to Feb 11th.

Rappahannock vs. Essex, ppd.

Rise Academy vs. Life Christian, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Riverdale Baptist, Md. vs. St. Stephens-St. Agnes, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Rockbridge County vs. Rocktown, ppd.

Spotsylvania vs. Caroline, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Stuarts Draft vs. Riverheads, ppd.

Western Branch vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ccd.

Woodberry Forest vs. Fork Union Prep, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Woodbridge vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd. to Jan 15th.

