Police say a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed by another student at a Texas track meet

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student during an altercation at a high school track meet in suburban Dallas on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to police in Frisco, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Dallas. Bond had not yet been set.

A police spokesperson said Anthony was being held at the city jail and would be transferred to Collin County jail. The spokesperson also said he did not know whether Anthony had an attorney yet.

Efforts to find contact information for family members to speak on Anthony’s behalf were not immediately successful.

The Frisco Independent School District said the stabbing happened at a meet where student athletes from eight of the district’s 12 schools were competing.

The student who was killed was Austin Metcalf, an 11th grader at Memorial High School, according to an email the principal sent to parents Wednesday.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately released. Frisco police asked for anyone with information to come forward.

This story has been updated to correct the age of the student who was killed to 17. Police said previously that he was 16.

