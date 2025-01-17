Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia County 58, Central of Lunenburg 21 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 29, Cristo Rey Richmond 26 Arcadia…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 58, Central of Lunenburg 21

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 29, Cristo Rey Richmond 26

Arcadia 47, Peninsula Catholic 27

Bishop McNamara, Md. 75, Bishop O’Connell 20

Blacksburg 52, Christiansburg 44

Broadwater Academy 34, Greenbrier Christian 31

Broadway 54, Staunton 25

Chantilly 53, Oakton 52

Charles City County High School 31, Mathews 30

Christ Chapel Academy 40, Veritas, Ore. 36

Clarke County 79, Rappahannock County 31

Colgan 39, Potomac 35

Cosby 55, Huguenot 14

Culpeper 42, Brentsville 38

Dinwiddie 58, Meadowbrook 35

Essex 39, Lancaster 22

Floyd County 72, Glenvar 16

Fluvanna 51, Waynesboro 36

Fredericksburg Homeschool 37, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35

Gainesville 48, Battlefield 36

Gloucester 47, Kecoughtan 41

Grace Christian 56, Cornerstone Christian 36

Grafton 61, Jamestown 34

Grayson County 59, Eastern Montgomery 30

Hampton 68, Woodside 46

Hayfield 54, Annandale 10

James Madison 49, Westfield 27

James River 55, Radford 41

James Robinson 48, West Springfield 22

John Handley 67, Liberty-Bealeton 36

Lafayette 56, Bruton 34

Lightridge 54, Independence 42

Lloyd Bird 48, Monacan 44

Magna Vista 67, GW-Danville 44

Manchester 58, Midlothian 18

Menchville 88, Heritage 25

Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 21

Norfolk Collegiate 44, Cape Henry Collegiate 34

Patrick County 51, Carroll County 35

Phoebus 46, Denbigh 28

Poquoson 44, New Kent 37

Powhatan 49, Clover Hill 38

Prince George 57, Matoaca 56

Riverbend 45, Colonial Forge 43

Rustburg 34, Tunstall 27

Smithfield 54, York 28

South County 60, Alexandria City 39

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 53, Madeira School 12

StoneBridge School 32, Hampton Christian 28

Tabb 41, Warhill 40

Thomas Dale 66, Hopewell 52

West Point 64, K&Q Central 37

West Potomac 68, Lake Braddock 25

Westmoreland County 44, Rappahannock 31

Westover Christian 52, Chatham Hall 15

William Fleming 52, Patrick Henry, Calif. 38

Woodgrove 54, John Champe 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd. to Jan 16th.

