Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 58, Central of Lunenburg 21
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 29, Cristo Rey Richmond 26
Arcadia 47, Peninsula Catholic 27
Bishop McNamara, Md. 75, Bishop O’Connell 20
Blacksburg 52, Christiansburg 44
Broadwater Academy 34, Greenbrier Christian 31
Broadway 54, Staunton 25
Chantilly 53, Oakton 52
Charles City County High School 31, Mathews 30
Christ Chapel Academy 40, Veritas, Ore. 36
Clarke County 79, Rappahannock County 31
Colgan 39, Potomac 35
Cosby 55, Huguenot 14
Culpeper 42, Brentsville 38
Dinwiddie 58, Meadowbrook 35
Essex 39, Lancaster 22
Floyd County 72, Glenvar 16
Fluvanna 51, Waynesboro 36
Fredericksburg Homeschool 37, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35
Gainesville 48, Battlefield 36
Gloucester 47, Kecoughtan 41
Grace Christian 56, Cornerstone Christian 36
Grafton 61, Jamestown 34
Grayson County 59, Eastern Montgomery 30
Hampton 68, Woodside 46
Hayfield 54, Annandale 10
James Madison 49, Westfield 27
James River 55, Radford 41
James Robinson 48, West Springfield 22
John Handley 67, Liberty-Bealeton 36
Lafayette 56, Bruton 34
Lightridge 54, Independence 42
Lloyd Bird 48, Monacan 44
Magna Vista 67, GW-Danville 44
Manchester 58, Midlothian 18
Menchville 88, Heritage 25
Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 21
Norfolk Collegiate 44, Cape Henry Collegiate 34
Patrick County 51, Carroll County 35
Phoebus 46, Denbigh 28
Poquoson 44, New Kent 37
Powhatan 49, Clover Hill 38
Prince George 57, Matoaca 56
Riverbend 45, Colonial Forge 43
Rustburg 34, Tunstall 27
Smithfield 54, York 28
South County 60, Alexandria City 39
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 53, Madeira School 12
StoneBridge School 32, Hampton Christian 28
Tabb 41, Warhill 40
Thomas Dale 66, Hopewell 52
West Point 64, K&Q Central 37
West Potomac 68, Lake Braddock 25
Westmoreland County 44, Rappahannock 31
Westover Christian 52, Chatham Hall 15
William Fleming 52, Patrick Henry, Calif. 38
Woodgrove 54, John Champe 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chincoteague vs. Salisbury Christian School, Md., ppd. to Jan 16th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
