Namibia’s new president announces free university education starting in 2026

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — New Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced Thursday that her government will introduce free higher education at state universities and technical colleges starting next year.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was sworn in as Namibia’s first female leader last month, made the announcement while delivering her State of the Nation speech to Parliament.

“I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidized by the government,” she said.

Namibia already provides free education in public elementary and high schools, though parents still typically have to pay for school uniforms, stationery, books and hostel fees.

The new policy would remove tuition and registration fees at universities and colleges. There have been calls for years for all levels of education to be subsidized by the government in the country of around 3 million people in southern Africa.

“We have heard your cries,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. She said the policy was aimed at improving opportunities for young people amid problems of youth unemployment and poverty. Around 2.1 million Namibians are under the age of 35, according to official figures.

Two of Namibia’s seven universities are state run and will offer free education under the policy. All of its seven vocational training centers are government-run and will also no longer charge tuition fees.

