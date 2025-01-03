Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= 1 of 1, N.C. 75, TPLS Christian 31 Broadway 49, Luray 33 Central – Wise 74, Abingdon…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1 of 1, N.C. 75, TPLS Christian 31

Broadway 49, Luray 33

Central – Wise 74, Abingdon 53

Fort Chiswell 58, Auburn 14

James River 51, Cave Spring 34

Liberty Christian 58, Fluvanna 38

Oakton 60, South County 39

Patrick Henry 41, Tazewell 11

Pulaski County 49, Hidden Valley 36

Ridgeview Christian 55, Temple Christian 52

River View, W.Va. 72, Hurley 56

Rural Retreat 45, Marion 42

Rye Cove 37, Lee High 36

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 42, McLean 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.