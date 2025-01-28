Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany County, N.C. 57, Grayson County 50 Atlee 78, Prince George 44 Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany County, N.C. 57, Grayson County 50

Atlee 78, Prince George 44

Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery 50

Blue Ridge Christian 56, Mountain View Christian Academy 43

Brookville 59, Amherst County 31

Bruton 55, Warhill 52

Carmel 84, Grace Christian 74

Caroline 69, King George 60

Carroll County 72, Alleghany 65

Colgan 64, Freedom – Woodbridge 57

Colonial Beach 60, Mathews 50

Council 74, Castlewood 35

Courtland 67, Culpeper 46

Dan River 65, Martinsville 50

E.C. Glass 59, Albemarle 53

Eastside 57, Lee High 50

Fairfax Christian 82, New Hope Academy, Md. 61

George Marshall 50, McLean 45

Glenvar 73, Patrick County 52

Granby 56, Norfolk Christian School 42

Green Run 63, Tallwood 32

Grundy 80, Ridgeview 66

Hayfield 93, Annandale 51

Henrico 81, Mechanicsville High School 40

Heritage 81, Park View-Sterling 50

Highland Springs 61, Douglas Freeman 49

Hurley 46, River View, W.Va. 45

Isle of Wight Academy 72, Gateway Christian 59

James River Home 67, SPIRIT Home School 64

John R. Lewis 57, Falls Church 56

Kellam 85, First Colonial 48

Kettle Run 68, Brentsville 62

Landstown 60, Frank Cox 41

Langley 55, Wakefield 54

Liberty Christian 70, Christiansburg 48

Liberty-Bealeton 62, Warren County 55

Lord Botetourt 81, Wilson Memorial 75

Loudoun Valley 65, Dominion 50

Manchester 64, Powhatan 51

Meridian High School 92, Manassas Park 17

Middlesex 54, Rappahannock 37

Midlothian 72, Huguenot 68

Monacan 70, Meadowbrook 69

Mount Vernon 48, TJ-Alexandria 46

Nansemond River 68, Great Bridge 57

Narrows 58, Giles 48

New Kent 88, Jamestown 71

Patrick Henry 74, Charles City County High School 21

Patriot 89, Osbourn Park 21

Person High School, N.C. 63, Halifax County 47

Roanoke Catholic 55, Radford 53

Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34

Shenandoah Valley Academy 94, Massanutten Military 37

Skyline 63, Sherando 33

Smithfield 64, Grafton 57

Southampton 72, Surry County 54

St. Christopher’s 58, Steward School 52

The Covenant School 54, Tandem Friends School 46

Thomas Dale 64, Cosby 61

Turner Ashby 58, Rocktown 55

Varina 74, I. C. Norcom High School 52

Washington, W.Va. 75, Randolph-Macon Academy 40

West Springfield 67, Lake Braddock 65

Westover Christian 61, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 21

William Monroe 49, Broadway 36

Windsor 58, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 48

Woodside 87, Phoebus 45

Woodstock Central 61, Page County 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.