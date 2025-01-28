Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany County, N.C. 57, Grayson County 50
Atlee 78, Prince George 44
Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery 50
Blue Ridge Christian 56, Mountain View Christian Academy 43
Brookville 59, Amherst County 31
Bruton 55, Warhill 52
Carmel 84, Grace Christian 74
Caroline 69, King George 60
Carroll County 72, Alleghany 65
Colgan 64, Freedom – Woodbridge 57
Colonial Beach 60, Mathews 50
Council 74, Castlewood 35
Courtland 67, Culpeper 46
Dan River 65, Martinsville 50
E.C. Glass 59, Albemarle 53
Eastside 57, Lee High 50
Fairfax Christian 82, New Hope Academy, Md. 61
George Marshall 50, McLean 45
Glenvar 73, Patrick County 52
Granby 56, Norfolk Christian School 42
Green Run 63, Tallwood 32
Grundy 80, Ridgeview 66
Hayfield 93, Annandale 51
Henrico 81, Mechanicsville High School 40
Heritage 81, Park View-Sterling 50
Highland Springs 61, Douglas Freeman 49
Hurley 46, River View, W.Va. 45
Isle of Wight Academy 72, Gateway Christian 59
James River Home 67, SPIRIT Home School 64
John R. Lewis 57, Falls Church 56
Kellam 85, First Colonial 48
Kettle Run 68, Brentsville 62
Landstown 60, Frank Cox 41
Langley 55, Wakefield 54
Liberty Christian 70, Christiansburg 48
Liberty-Bealeton 62, Warren County 55
Lord Botetourt 81, Wilson Memorial 75
Loudoun Valley 65, Dominion 50
Manchester 64, Powhatan 51
Meridian High School 92, Manassas Park 17
Middlesex 54, Rappahannock 37
Midlothian 72, Huguenot 68
Monacan 70, Meadowbrook 69
Mount Vernon 48, TJ-Alexandria 46
Nansemond River 68, Great Bridge 57
Narrows 58, Giles 48
New Kent 88, Jamestown 71
Patrick Henry 74, Charles City County High School 21
Patriot 89, Osbourn Park 21
Person High School, N.C. 63, Halifax County 47
Roanoke Catholic 55, Radford 53
Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34
Shenandoah Valley Academy 94, Massanutten Military 37
Skyline 63, Sherando 33
Smithfield 64, Grafton 57
Southampton 72, Surry County 54
St. Christopher’s 58, Steward School 52
The Covenant School 54, Tandem Friends School 46
Thomas Dale 64, Cosby 61
Turner Ashby 58, Rocktown 55
Varina 74, I. C. Norcom High School 52
Washington, W.Va. 75, Randolph-Macon Academy 40
West Springfield 67, Lake Braddock 65
Westover Christian 61, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 21
William Monroe 49, Broadway 36
Windsor 58, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 48
Woodside 87, Phoebus 45
Woodstock Central 61, Page County 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
