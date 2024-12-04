Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Burr Oak 47, Waldron 32 CHAP 65, Portland St Patrick 38 Camden-Frontier 46, Vandercook Lake Jackson 13…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burr Oak 47, Waldron 32

CHAP 65, Portland St Patrick 38

Camden-Frontier 46, Vandercook Lake Jackson 13

Canton 56, Walled Lake Central 14

Dearborn Divine Child 50, Northville 39

Ferndale University 40, Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 35

Flat Rock 36, Brownstown Woodhaven 17

Harper Woods 59, Hamtramck 26

Litchfield 42, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 15

Newaygo 52, Sparta 24

Niles 56, Dowagiac Union 25

Portland 57, Frankenmuth 56

Rochester Adams 53, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 16

The New Standard 46, Burton Bendle 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benzie Central vs. Traverse City West, ccd.

Boyne Falls vs. Atlanta, ppd.

East Jackson vs. Coldwater Pansophia, ccd.

Eben Junction Superior Central vs. Munising, ccd.

Fairview vs. All Saints (MI), ccd.

Grand Rapids NorthPointe vs. Fowler, ccd.

Perry vs. Burton Bentley, ccd.

Roscommon vs. Bay City John Glenn, ccd.

Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Caseville, ppd.

Sault Ste Marie vs. Marquette, ppd. to Jan 16th.

White Pigeon vs. Climax-Scotts, ccd.

Wolverine vs. Cedarville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.