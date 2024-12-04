Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burr Oak 47, Waldron 32
CHAP 65, Portland St Patrick 38
Camden-Frontier 46, Vandercook Lake Jackson 13
Canton 56, Walled Lake Central 14
Dearborn Divine Child 50, Northville 39
Ferndale University 40, Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 35
Flat Rock 36, Brownstown Woodhaven 17
Harper Woods 59, Hamtramck 26
Litchfield 42, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 15
Newaygo 52, Sparta 24
Niles 56, Dowagiac Union 25
Portland 57, Frankenmuth 56
Rochester Adams 53, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 16
The New Standard 46, Burton Bendle 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benzie Central vs. Traverse City West, ccd.
Boyne Falls vs. Atlanta, ppd.
East Jackson vs. Coldwater Pansophia, ccd.
Eben Junction Superior Central vs. Munising, ccd.
Fairview vs. All Saints (MI), ccd.
Grand Rapids NorthPointe vs. Fowler, ccd.
Perry vs. Burton Bentley, ccd.
Roscommon vs. Bay City John Glenn, ccd.
Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Caseville, ppd.
Sault Ste Marie vs. Marquette, ppd. to Jan 16th.
White Pigeon vs. Climax-Scotts, ccd.
Wolverine vs. Cedarville, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.