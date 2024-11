BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Chelsea Academy 47, Wakefield Country Day 44 Community Baptist, N.C. 65, Christian Heritage Academy 55 Fredericksburg Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chelsea Academy 47, Wakefield Country Day 44

Community Baptist, N.C. 65, Christian Heritage Academy 55

Fredericksburg Christian 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 33

Grace Christian 37, Temple Christian 25

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 70, Peninsula Catholic 36

New Covenant 41, Brunswick Academy 33

Providence, Tenn. 73, Appalachian Christian 43

Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 69, Miller School 58

Regents 67, Redeemer Classical Christian School, Md. 20

SPIRIT Home School 78, TEACH Homeschool 15

Southern School Of Engineering At Southern, N.C. 81, Atlantic Shores Christian 48

Steward School 76, Grace Christian 21

The Hill School, Pa. 86, Benedictine 74

Va. Episcopal 69, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 62

Veritas Collegiate Academy 87, Salisbury, Md. 55

Westover Christian 49, Faith Christian-Roanoke 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.