Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Quarterfinal
Class AAAAA=
Section 1=
New Prague 14, Rochester Century 7
Section 2=
Chaska 13, Waconia 12
Section 3=
Apple Valley 35, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Hastings 35, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Section 4=
Mahtomedi 28, St. Paul Central 24
St. Paul Highland Park 47, St. Paul Como Park 28
Tartan 47, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 12
Section 5=
St Louis Park 37, Minneapolis Southwest 18
Section 6=
Park Center 32, Irondale 14
Section 7=
Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, Duluth East 12
St. Francis 41, Cambridge-Isanti 20
Section 8=
Bemidji 35, St. Cloud Tech 21
Brainerd 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 13
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Willmar 28, New Ulm 6
Section 3=
Chisago Lakes 37, South St. Paul 35
North St Paul 30, St. Paul Johnson 20
Section 4=
Fridley 7, Minneapolis Camden 6
Section 5=
DeLaSalle 33, SMB 32
Minneapolis Roosevelt 21, Minneapolis South 14
Section 6=
Mound Westonka 47, Delano 0
Zimmerman 23, Big Lake 8
Section 7=
Duluth Denfeld 28, Cloquet 20
Grand Rapids 41, Rock Ridge 6
Section 8=
Little Falls 28, Detroit Lakes 20
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Lake City 35, La Crescent 13
Pine Island 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Rochester Lourdes 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14
Stewartville 57, Red Wing 6
Section 2=
HLWW 14, Rockford 7
Watertown-Mayer 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Section 3=
Jordan 28, Belle Plaine 14
Luverne 41, Albert Lea 0
Section 4=
Concordia Academy 17, Richfield 13
St. Croix Lutheran 42, Brooklyn Center 6
Section 5=
Annandale 43, Spectrum 14
Foley 41, St. Cloud Apollo 7
Milaca 41, Mora 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 35, Pine City 8
Section 6=
New London-Spicer 50, Montevideo 7
Sauk Centre 16, Melrose 8
Section 7=
Esko 22, Hibbing 6
Section 8=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, Perham 12
East Grand Forks 32, Thief River Falls 0
Class AA=
Section 1=
Dover-Eyota 28, Winona Cotter 0
Lewiston-Altura 40, St. Charles 14
Section 2=
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, NRHEG 22
Maple River 48, Blue Earth Area 24
Section 3=
LeSueur-Henderson 41, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21
Redwood Valley 34, Windom 13
Section 4=
Cannon Falls 50, Randolph 6
Norwood Young America 14, Maple Lake 0
Section 5=
Holdingford 42, Paynesville 2
Royalton 22, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14
Section 7=
Barnum 45, Hinckley-Finlayson 14
International Falls 37, Crosby-Ironton 14
Mesabi East 20, Aitkin 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 48, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 28
Section 8=
Barnesville 60, Crookston 8
Frazee 22, Park Rapids 21
Hawley 37, Warroad 29
Pelican Rapids 41, Roseau 19
Class A=
Section 1=
Blooming Prairie 39, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Fillmore Central 48, Hayfield 14
Goodhue 63, Bethlehem Academy 0
Rushford-Peterson 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Section 2=
Cleveland 42, St. James Area 20
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 44, Mayer Lutheran 15
Section 3=
Murray County Central 51, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 36
Sleepy Eye 9, Martin County West 8
Section 4=
Benson 47, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6
Browerville/Eagle Valley 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Section 5=
Canby 36, Lakeview 6
Dawson-Boyd 39, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Section 6=
Breckenridge 36, Lake Park-Audubon 14
New York Mills 28, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6
Parkers Prairie 62, Brandon-Evansville 6
West Central 40, Pine River-Backus 8
Section 7=
Braham 46, Ely 8
Chisholm 14, South Ridge 12
Mille Lacs 52, East Central 14
Section 8=
Ada-Borup-West def. Red Lake, forfeit
Polk County West 22, Bagley 6
Red Lake County Central def. Cass Lake-Bena, forfeit
9-Player=
Section 1=
Kingsland 43, Mabel-Canton 0
Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Lanesboro 14
Southland 27, Houston 14
Spring Grove 52, Grand Meadow 6
Section 2=
New Ulm Cathedral 47, Nicollet 6
Red Rock Central 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12
Renville County West 46, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 8
Section 3=
Alden-Conger 43, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 0
Edgerton 72, GHEC 44
Section 4=
Border West def. Ortonville, forfeit
Hillcrest Lutheran 28, Underwood 14
Otter Tail Central 34, Rothsay 24
Section 5=
Cromwell 48, McGregor 8
Nevis 52, Carlton-Wrenshall 8
Ogilvie 26, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Verndale 44, Sebeka 20
Section 6=
Clearbrook-Gonvick 44, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 24
Park Christian 54, Blackduck 16
Section 7=
Cherry 44, Hill City 8
Cook County 8, Kelliher-Northome 0
Littlefork-Big Falls 42, North Woods 38
Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Bigfork 0
Section 8=
Kittson Central 35, BGMR 16
Stephen-Argyle 48, Northern 19
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 34, Win-E-Mac 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.