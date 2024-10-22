Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= MSHSL Sectional Tournament= Quarterfinal Class AAAAA= Section 1= New Prague 14, Rochester Century 7 Section 2= Chaska 13,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Quarterfinal

Class AAAAA=

Section 1=

New Prague 14, Rochester Century 7

Section 2=

Chaska 13, Waconia 12

Section 3=

Apple Valley 35, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Hastings 35, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Section 4=

Mahtomedi 28, St. Paul Central 24

St. Paul Highland Park 47, St. Paul Como Park 28

Tartan 47, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 12

Section 5=

St Louis Park 37, Minneapolis Southwest 18

Section 6=

Park Center 32, Irondale 14

Section 7=

Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, Duluth East 12

St. Francis 41, Cambridge-Isanti 20

Section 8=

Bemidji 35, St. Cloud Tech 21

Brainerd 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 13

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Willmar 28, New Ulm 6

Section 3=

Chisago Lakes 37, South St. Paul 35

North St Paul 30, St. Paul Johnson 20

Section 4=

Fridley 7, Minneapolis Camden 6

Section 5=

DeLaSalle 33, SMB 32

Minneapolis Roosevelt 21, Minneapolis South 14

Section 6=

Mound Westonka 47, Delano 0

Zimmerman 23, Big Lake 8

Section 7=

Duluth Denfeld 28, Cloquet 20

Grand Rapids 41, Rock Ridge 6

Section 8=

Little Falls 28, Detroit Lakes 20

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Lake City 35, La Crescent 13

Pine Island 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Rochester Lourdes 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14

Stewartville 57, Red Wing 6

Section 2=

HLWW 14, Rockford 7

Watertown-Mayer 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Section 3=

Jordan 28, Belle Plaine 14

Luverne 41, Albert Lea 0

Section 4=

Concordia Academy 17, Richfield 13

St. Croix Lutheran 42, Brooklyn Center 6

Section 5=

Annandale 43, Spectrum 14

Foley 41, St. Cloud Apollo 7

Milaca 41, Mora 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 35, Pine City 8

Section 6=

New London-Spicer 50, Montevideo 7

Sauk Centre 16, Melrose 8

Section 7=

Esko 22, Hibbing 6

Section 8=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, Perham 12

East Grand Forks 32, Thief River Falls 0

Class AA=

Section 1=

Dover-Eyota 28, Winona Cotter 0

Lewiston-Altura 40, St. Charles 14

Section 2=

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, NRHEG 22

Maple River 48, Blue Earth Area 24

Section 3=

LeSueur-Henderson 41, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21

Redwood Valley 34, Windom 13

Section 4=

Cannon Falls 50, Randolph 6

Norwood Young America 14, Maple Lake 0

Section 5=

Holdingford 42, Paynesville 2

Royalton 22, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14

Section 7=

Barnum 45, Hinckley-Finlayson 14

International Falls 37, Crosby-Ironton 14

Mesabi East 20, Aitkin 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 48, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 28

Section 8=

Barnesville 60, Crookston 8

Frazee 22, Park Rapids 21

Hawley 37, Warroad 29

Pelican Rapids 41, Roseau 19

Class A=

Section 1=

Blooming Prairie 39, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Fillmore Central 48, Hayfield 14

Goodhue 63, Bethlehem Academy 0

Rushford-Peterson 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Section 2=

Cleveland 42, St. James Area 20

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 44, Mayer Lutheran 15

Section 3=

Murray County Central 51, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 36

Sleepy Eye 9, Martin County West 8

Section 4=

Benson 47, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6

Browerville/Eagle Valley 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Section 5=

Canby 36, Lakeview 6

Dawson-Boyd 39, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Section 6=

Breckenridge 36, Lake Park-Audubon 14

New York Mills 28, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6

Parkers Prairie 62, Brandon-Evansville 6

West Central 40, Pine River-Backus 8

Section 7=

Braham 46, Ely 8

Chisholm 14, South Ridge 12

Mille Lacs 52, East Central 14

Section 8=

Ada-Borup-West def. Red Lake, forfeit

Polk County West 22, Bagley 6

Red Lake County Central def. Cass Lake-Bena, forfeit

9-Player=

Section 1=

Kingsland 43, Mabel-Canton 0

Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Lanesboro 14

Southland 27, Houston 14

Spring Grove 52, Grand Meadow 6

Section 2=

New Ulm Cathedral 47, Nicollet 6

Red Rock Central 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12

Renville County West 46, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 8

Section 3=

Alden-Conger 43, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 0

Edgerton 72, GHEC 44

Section 4=

Border West def. Ortonville, forfeit

Hillcrest Lutheran 28, Underwood 14

Otter Tail Central 34, Rothsay 24

Section 5=

Cromwell 48, McGregor 8

Nevis 52, Carlton-Wrenshall 8

Ogilvie 26, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Verndale 44, Sebeka 20

Section 6=

Clearbrook-Gonvick 44, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 24

Park Christian 54, Blackduck 16

Section 7=

Cherry 44, Hill City 8

Cook County 8, Kelliher-Northome 0

Littlefork-Big Falls 42, North Woods 38

Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Bigfork 0

Section 8=

Kittson Central 35, BGMR 16

Stephen-Argyle 48, Northern 19

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 34, Win-E-Mac 12

