Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 25-9, 25-20, 25-9

Burke def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13

Canistota def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Canton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Chester def. Deubrook, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11

Clark-Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20

Dell Rapids def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Edgemont def. Takini, 25-3, 25-4, 25-5

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-9

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12

Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-12, 26-24

Groton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22

Harding County def. Dupree, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-13, 31-29

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6

Jones County def. Wall, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Kadoka def. Bennett County, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15

Lemmon High School def. Bison, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9

Lennox def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Lyman def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-11, 25-10

Madison def. Parker, 25-9, 25-22, 26-24

Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 26-24, 25-13, 25-17

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

North Central def. Leola-Frederick High School, 18-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 15-9

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-6, 25-20

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-10, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Estelline-Hendricks, 24-26, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-23

Spearfish def. St Thomas More, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Sturgis Brown High School def. Hot Springs, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 27-25, 25-23, 25-16

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-15, 25-9, 25-13

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-8

Webster def. Milbank, 21-25, 25-22, 37-35, 25-15

Western Christian, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19

Winner def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

