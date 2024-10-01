Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 25-9, 25-20, 25-9
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13
Canistota def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Canton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Chester def. Deubrook, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11
Clark-Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20
Dell Rapids def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Edgemont def. Takini, 25-3, 25-4, 25-5
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-9
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12
Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-12, 26-24
Groton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22
Harding County def. Dupree, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-13, 31-29
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6
Jones County def. Wall, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Kadoka def. Bennett County, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15
Lemmon High School def. Bison, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9
Lennox def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Lyman def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-11, 25-10
Madison def. Parker, 25-9, 25-22, 26-24
Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 26-24, 25-13, 25-17
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12
Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
North Central def. Leola-Frederick High School, 18-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 15-9
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12
Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-6, 25-20
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-10, 25-23
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Estelline-Hendricks, 24-26, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-23
Spearfish def. St Thomas More, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Sturgis Brown High School def. Hot Springs, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 27-25, 25-23, 25-16
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-15, 25-9, 25-13
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-8
Webster def. Milbank, 21-25, 25-22, 37-35, 25-15
Western Christian, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19
Winner def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
